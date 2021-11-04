Nicklaus: From cars to candy, the world's supply chains are snarled

Shortages began in 2020 as a COVID-19 story: As factories closed to stop the spread of the coronavirus, they couldn’t produce all the goods their customers wanted. Such lockdowns are still a problem, especially with semiconductor plants in Asia, but the shortages of late 2021 are mostly a demand-side issue: Consumers and businesses are ordering things faster than the world’s ships, trains and trucks can deliver them.

The bottleneck is most apparent at the busy ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, where 70 or more ships have been anchored waiting to unload.

Panos Kouvelis, director of Washington University’s Boeing Center for Supply Chain Innovation, believes panic buying is partly to blame. “There is corporate hoarding,” he said. “Some guys get scared and they keep on ordering from multiple suppliers to make sure they get what they need. I would say the level of orders in the system is twice as high as underlying demand.”

Kouvelis is optimistic that the supply-demand imbalance will sort itself out by next summer. “By the middle of 2022, the supply chain should be looking better,” he said. “My hope is that as people start getting deliveries, they will cancel their extra orders.”