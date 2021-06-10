Nicklaus: 'Game changer' program aims to diversify St. Louis' tech workforce

Two students, for example, have already needed help dealing with car breakdowns that made it difficult to get to class.

Fumi Adewale, a 2018 graduate of University City High School, likes the hands-on nature of the Access Point program. She's close to completing an associate's degree in cybersecurity, but jumped at the chance to start her career while removing uncertainty about how to pay for more education.

“In school they give you the textbook version,” said Adewale, 21. “Access Point shows you how it's done in the real world.”

Access Point is working with several area districts, including St. Louis public schools, to recruit students. The plan is to enroll at least 100 high school seniors next January and have them start apprenticeships as soon as they graduate.

Daugherty is lining up more employers for next year, pitching Access Point as a way to help meet the goal of inclusive growth outlined in the region's 2030 STL Jobs plan. He has personally invested $1 million to get the program started.

As he prepares for a full rollout in St. Louis, he's talking to employers about expanding Access Point to other cities. If the technology industry is serious about inclusivity, Daugherty said, “This can be a game changer.”

