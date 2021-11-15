Nicklaus: GE split marks end of a conglomerate era

GE had already sold its iconic light bulb and appliance businesses, along with its finance and media units, but this final breakup feels like a more complete repudiation of the conglomerate era.

GE, after all, was founded by Thomas Edison and its research prowess seemed to stretch across industries. It produced the first U.S. jet engine, the first laser light and the first magnetic resonance imaging machine. In the 1990s, Chief Executive Jack Welch was legendary for his ability to squeeze profits out of a diverse portfolio.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Other conglomerates were badly managed, whereas GE was the gold standard for how you run a manufacturing business,” said Glenn MacDonald, professor of economics and strategy at Washington University’s Olin Business School.

GE has struggled, though, since Welch retired in 2001. The finance business he built almost bankrupted the company during the 2008-2009 financial crisis. GE was the most valuable company in the world as late as 2005, but by 2018 it had lost so much value that it was booted out of the Dow Jones industrial average.