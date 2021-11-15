Nicklaus: GE split marks end of a conglomerate era

Fifty years ago, diversification was all the rage in corporate boardrooms.
The more varied your business lines, the better, or so the theory went. When one subsidiary hit a tough stretch, another would be booming and the parent conglomerate would enjoy a nice, steady profit stream. Smart managers would allocate capital to the most promising businesses, and a diversified behemoth would outperform smaller, more focused companies.
On such thinking vast empires were built. ITT owned everything from Sheraton hotels to Wonder bread to auto parts and cosmetics. Litton Industries built submarines and microwave ovens along with Royal typewriters and Stouffer’s frozen foods.
The theory that supported these empires, however, was flawed. They enjoyed economies of scale when buying office supplies or accounting services, but their layers of bureaucracy made them less nimble than a pure-play competitor.
The great conglomerates were dismantled one by one, and last week one of the biggest survivors waved the surrender flag. General Electric announced that it would split into three companies: one for aircraft engines, one for medical equipment and one for energy products.
GE had already sold its iconic light bulb and appliance businesses, along with its finance and media units, but this final breakup feels like a more complete repudiation of the conglomerate era.
GE, after all, was founded by Thomas Edison and its research prowess seemed to stretch across industries. It produced the first U.S. jet engine, the first laser light and the first magnetic resonance imaging machine. In the 1990s, Chief Executive Jack Welch was legendary for his ability to squeeze profits out of a diverse portfolio.
“Other conglomerates were badly managed, whereas GE was the gold standard for how you run a manufacturing business,” said Glenn MacDonald, professor of economics and strategy at Washington University’s Olin Business School.
GE has struggled, though, since Welch retired in 2001. The finance business he built almost bankrupted the company during the 2008-2009 financial crisis. GE was the most valuable company in the world as late as 2005, but by 2018 it had lost so much value that it was booted out of the Dow Jones industrial average.
Ultimately, a faulty business model caught up with GE. “They were the Tyrannosaurus Rex for sure,” MacDonald said. “Those conglomerates failed all over the place, because they created companies you couldn’t manage and they ended up destroying value.”
General Electric isn’t alone in admitting that smaller is better. Johnson & Johnson announced Friday that it will separate the consumer unit that makes Band-Aids and Tylenol from its prescription drug business. Toshiba, based in conglomerate-loving Japan, is splitting into three parts.
Meanwhile, other managers persist in keeping disparate businesses under one umbrella. 3M makes 60,000 products ranging from Scotch tape to medical software. Loews Corp. operates in insurance, hotels, pipelines and packaging.
In St. Louis, Emerson regularly is pressured by investors who think it should separate its cooling systems and industrial automation segments. Emerson responds that it sees synergies between the two, but MacDonald said he wouldn’t be surprised to see a split someday.
Even Berkshire Hathaway, a longtime investor darling despite a portfolio that includes an electric utility, a railroad, insurance and chocolate, may one day succumb to the market’s love of simplicity, although that seems unimaginable as long as Warren Buffett is running the show.
No one in the Jack Welch area would have predicted the breakup of his powerful empire either, but complexity clearly has gone out of style on Wall Street.