Nicklaus: Geospatial entrepreneur bets his future on St. Louis

Kendrick Faison decided St. Louis is the place to give his business a fresh start.

The 41-year-old entrepreneur currently lives in the Maryland suburbs between Washington and Baltimore, where he runs a small geospatial consulting firm called SpatialGIS. In fact, his whole career has been spent in government and private-sector jobs in or near the nation's capital.

But, feeling that his firm needed a reset after the disruption caused by COVID-19, Faison recently decided to uproot his family and head west. He has signed a lease at the T-Rex incubator downtown, which has a dedicated space for geospatial firms, and will move later this month.

Why St. Louis? Faison had visited friends here and felt comfortable; he can toss out cultural references to Red Hot Riplets and Cardinals baseball. Mostly, though, he was drawn to the business opportunity.