Nicklaus: Goedeker's investors deserve an explanation for stock's wild ride

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

One way or another, Goedeker's is going to be a fascinating story. It's just hard to know which way it will turn out.

It could be an amazing growth story. Goedeker's just bought a competitor eight times its size, based on first-quarter revenue, and claims it is now the largest pure-play online retailer of household appliances.

On the other hand, Goedeker's also looks like a lesson in how to destroy shareholder value. It needed to sell $205 million worth of stock to finance the acquisition, and its share price plunged 70% when it priced the stock offering last Friday.

Regardless of how its bold plan turns out, one thing is clear: Goedeker's is no longer the folksy store that St. Louisans remember from ads that used to proclaim, “Give us a chance, any day but Sunday.”

Steve Goedeker, whose father started the business in 1951 as a television repair shop, sold it in 2019 to a New York investment firm. The buyer, 1847 Holdings, took the company public last year, raising a modest $10 million.