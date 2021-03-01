Nicklaus: Hawley’s wage subsidy proposal is populist, but certainly not conservative

In his quest to appear pro-worker, Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley is proposing an expansion of the welfare state his Republican party has long criticized.
Hawley floated two proposals last week aimed at helping low-wage workers. He proposed a “blue collar bonus” tax credit for anyone earning less than $16.50 an hour. Then he endorsed a $15-an-hour minimum wage, but only for companies with revenue over $1 billion.
Hawley's proposals would put billions of dollars in the pockets of working Americans. They also would create a new entitlement program, require an expanded federal bureaucracy and interfere with capital and labor markets.
Hawley's “blue collar” credit would cost $200 billion a year. It would send quarterly payments to anyone earning less than $16.50 an hour, which is close to the median wage.
The credit would equal half the difference between a worker's wage and $16.50. Someone making $10 an hour, for example, would get an additional $3.25 from Uncle Sam, or $6,760 if she worked 40-hour weeks all year.
Elaine Maag, a researcher at the Tax Policy Center in Washington, says the biggest problem with Hawley's credit is the complexity it creates.
“We don't have good information on people's hourly wages, so it is going to require people to report this new information,” Maag said.
The reporting burden would fall mostly on employers, but complications would arise for workers who work multiple jobs, or whose wages and hours vary during the year.
Unlike other means-tested entitlements, the wage credit wouldn't penalize people for working additional hours. It would, however, discourage people from trying to advance in their careers.
Suppose a retail worker can take a management job that pays an extra $1 an hour. He'd lose 50 cents of his blue-collar credit, and other taxes might take another 25 cents. If he's only keeping a quarter of the $1 raise, he might decide the promotion isn't worth it.
The wage subsidy also might encourage employers to get creative with fringe benefits. “If the worker faces an effective tax rate of 50% on higher wages, it may in some ways incentivize employers to provide more non-wage compensation,” said Garrett Watson, senior analyst at the Tax Foundation.
Hawley's two-tier system would muddy labor markets, making it complicated for a worker to choose between job offers. If Walmart pays $15 an hour and Joe's Grocery pays $13.50, but you get a $1.50 federal subsidy, are the two wages equivalent?
“You are setting up a difficult situation for the employee even to understand which job they should take,” Maag said.
Setting a higher minimum wage for billion-dollar companies also would distort capital markets. Suppose two companies are struggling, and a merger would create economies of scale but would put them above the billion-dollar threshold. Do they stay small, and inefficient, to avoid the higher wage requirement? If so, Hawley's plan carries a steep cost for the economy as a whole.
The push for a $15 minimum wage has become a centerpiece of Democrats' agenda. It's a popular vote-getter because many workers can see how they would benefit, while few imagine themselves losing their jobs. (The Congressional Budget Office estimates that 1.4 million jobs would disappear.)
Hawley is trying to twist the wage issue to fit his brand of right-wing populism. His federal wage subsidy, though, smacks of socialism, and a two-tier minimum wage is a form of central planning that favors some businesses over others.
It's hard to see how he can call either of his proposals conservative.