Nicklaus: Hawley’s wage subsidy proposal is populist, but certainly not conservative

“We don't have good information on people's hourly wages, so it is going to require people to report this new information,” Maag said.

The reporting burden would fall mostly on employers, but complications would arise for workers who work multiple jobs, or whose wages and hours vary during the year.

Unlike other means-tested entitlements, the wage credit wouldn't penalize people for working additional hours. It would, however, discourage people from trying to advance in their careers.

Suppose a retail worker can take a management job that pays an extra $1 an hour. He'd lose 50 cents of his blue-collar credit, and other taxes might take another 25 cents. If he's only keeping a quarter of the $1 raise, he might decide the promotion isn't worth it.

The wage subsidy also might encourage employers to get creative with fringe benefits. “If the worker faces an effective tax rate of 50% on higher wages, it may in some ways incentivize employers to provide more non-wage compensation,” said Garrett Watson, senior analyst at the Tax Foundation.