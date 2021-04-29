Nicklaus: Hawley's attack on Big Tech will harm innovation

While such statements may burnish the senator's populist, anti-elitist credentials, they make no sense as guides to policy. Whether a company is “woke” shouldn't matter in an antitrust case; what matters is whether a merger is good or bad for consumers. And economists are pretty good at doing that analysis.

Barrios said that even if a rule seems like a bright line, such as Hawley's $100 billion threshold for making acquisitions, companies will find loopholes. They can set up elaborate structures to control a subsidiary without owning it outright, and then have that subsidiary make an acquisition.

“The big companies will be harmed, but at the end of the day they will survive and cope with the regulations,” Portuese said. “The large and powerful companies can afford the lawyers, but the smaller companies are the ones that will be hurt.”

In addition to harming consumers and stifling innovation, Portuese argues that a crackdown on Big Tech will hurt U.S. competitiveness.

“If we break up Facebook, TikTok will be very happy,” he said. “If we break up Amazon, Alibaba will benefit. If we impose massive constraints on the tech industry, China will be the prime beneficiary.”

For an America-first populist like Hawley, that should be a sobering thought.

