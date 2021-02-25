Nicklaus: House prices soar in St. Louis metro. 'A market like none of us have ever seen'

The supply of houses for sale hasn't kept up with rising demand. In December, Zillow says, the average St. Louis area house was under contract nine days after hitting the market, down from 25 days a year earlier.

Homeowners have several reasons for staying put. They don't want strangers walking through their house during a pandemic. They're worried about job security and not ready to make a move until the economy improves.

The biggest reason agent Matthew Muren, of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices in Town and Country, hears is that people don't want the stress of participating in a frenzied market. “You would think these prices would be a huge positive to sellers,” he said. “The stress they're experiencing is, if they sell, then what are they going to buy?”

Muren doesn't see the market cooling soon. “I think 2021 is going to be a mirror image of 2020 in terms of price appreciation and low inventory,” he said.

Zillow agrees: It forecasts price increases this year of 8.9% for metro St. Louis and 10.1% for the nation, similar to last year's figures.