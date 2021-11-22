Nicklaus: If Fed weighs risks properly, it should raise rates sooner rather than later

The Federal Reserve should think about a 17th century French philosopher as it considers dialing back its super-easy monetary policy.
Blaise Pascal said a rational person should behave as though God exists because of the lopsided risks. Forgoing a few earthly pleasures, he reasoned, is a small sacrifice to avoid the risk of eternal damnation.
Similarly, the Fed has relatively little to gain from continuing to press hard on the monetary gas pedal, but a lot to lose if inflation stays red-hot.
The economy is already booming, and there’s enough stimulus in the system to keep it growing at a healthy pace next year. The Fed believes inflation will be under 2.5% by late 2022, but it has consistently underestimated the upward pressure on prices.
As recently as March, Fed policymakers thought their preferred inflation gauge, based on personal consumption expenditures, would rise just 2.3% this year. Its 12-month reading as of September is 4.4%, the highest in 30 years. The latest number for the better-known Consumer Price Index is 6.2%, also a three-decade high.
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has taken heat for calling inflation “transitory,” which doesn’t fit with most Americans’ real-world experience. What if he and his colleagues continue to be wrong?
Jason Furman, a former Obama administration official who’s a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, laid out some of the consequences last week in an online briefing. Any upside surprise in inflation reduces workers’ real wages, and a “hard landing” — in which the Fed has to raise rates sharply to bring inflation under control — would be hardest on vulnerable low-income workers.
By his math, based on interest rates adjusted for inflation, the Fed is pressing harder on the accelerator now than during the worst part of the coronavirus pandemic. “Real interest rates are the lowest they’ve been in decades,” Furman said. “Effectively, monetary policy is easier than it was even a year ago. … Raising rates is needed to keep it neutral.”
Furman isn’t advocating a drastic change, but he wants the Fed to end its bond-buying stimulus by March instead of June as officials have suggested. He also thinks the Fed should start raising short-term rates in the first half of next year, six months sooner than policymakers have signaled, and prepare markets for three quarter-point increases during 2022.
Furman compared the Fed’s policy during this economic cycle to the last one. The Fed began tapering, or reducing its bond purchases, when unemployment fell to 7% in 2014 and raised interest rates when it dropped to 5% in 2015.
Now, unemployment is at 4.7%. The central bank has yet to take either action, although it has signaled that tapering will begin next month.
The inflation indexes, meanwhile, are flashing a yellow caution signal. The Fed may be correct that inflation will calm down next year, but Furman sees reasons why it might be wrong.
“I do think inflation is going to slow,” he said. “The question is whether it will slow to 4% or 2%.”
Households still have a lot of money to spend, he said, and the CPI doesn’t yet reflect the higher price of houses. The ratio of unemployed workers to job openings is a good predictor of inflation, and it’s at a record low.
It all points to a high probability of unwanted inflation, and little to be gained from keeping interest rates near zero. Were Pascal a central banker, he’d surely favor some sensible risk-reduction soon.