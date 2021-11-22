Nicklaus: If Fed weighs risks properly, it should raise rates sooner rather than later

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Jason Furman, a former Obama administration official who’s a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, laid out some of the consequences last week in an online briefing. Any upside surprise in inflation reduces workers’ real wages, and a “hard landing” — in which the Fed has to raise rates sharply to bring inflation under control — would be hardest on vulnerable low-income workers.

By his math, based on interest rates adjusted for inflation, the Fed is pressing harder on the accelerator now than during the worst part of the coronavirus pandemic. “Real interest rates are the lowest they’ve been in decades,” Furman said. “Effectively, monetary policy is easier than it was even a year ago. … Raising rates is needed to keep it neutral.”

Furman isn’t advocating a drastic change, but he wants the Fed to end its bond-buying stimulus by March instead of June as officials have suggested. He also thinks the Fed should start raising short-term rates in the first half of next year, six months sooner than policymakers have signaled, and prepare markets for three quarter-point increases during 2022.