Nicklaus: In a world first, St. Charles scientist's machine gets credit for an invention of its own

The Australian judge, Jonathan Beach, ordered the patent commission to reconsider DABUS’ application. His 40-page order ponders the meaning of the word “inventor” and reviews the state of artificial intelligence research. It even touches on religion, saying, “We are both created and create. Why cannot our own creations also create?”

Ryan Abbott, a law professor at the University of Sussex in England and one of the attorneys who represents Thaler in patent proceedings, said the South African patent is an important precedent.

“This is a critical point of public policy that will have a significant impact on how we generate innovation using artificial intelligence,” Abbott said.

By enforcing a human inventor requirement, he argues, the U.S. and other nations will discourage companies from investing in cutting-edge AI.

For example, he said, German company Siemens developed a computer-designed automotive suspension system. “None of their engineers were willing to say that they were the inventor, so they abandoned it because they felt they couldn’t do a patent application,” Abbott said.