Nicklaus: In a world first, St. Charles scientist's machine gets credit for an invention of its own

Stephen Thaler has around 70 patents to his name, but plenty of inventors are more prolific. What makes Thaler unique is that one of his inventions now holds a patent of its own.
Last week, South Africa became the first nation to grant a patent that doesn’t list a human inventor. Instead, the creator is listed as DABUS, which stands for “device for the autonomous bootstrapping of unified sentience.”
Thaler, a PhD physicist who runs a firm called Imagination Engines in St. Charles, patented DABUS in 2019, but he didn’t want to take credit for the two inventions listed in the South African patent. One is an emergency beacon with a pulsating light pattern; the other is a snowflake-shaped beverage container that’s optimized for heat transfer and robotic handling.
Thaler is not an expert in either lighting technology or food storage and didn’t tell DABUS what to invent. To claim either invention as his own, he says, would amount to fraud.
The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has rejected DABUS’ patent applications, as have authorities in the European Union, Britain, Germany and Australia. Thaler and his lawyers are appealing those denials, and they won a victory Friday when an Australian federal court ruled that an artificial intelligence program can qualify as an inventor.
The Australian judge, Jonathan Beach, ordered the patent commission to reconsider DABUS’ application. His 40-page order ponders the meaning of the word “inventor” and reviews the state of artificial intelligence research. It even touches on religion, saying, “We are both created and create. Why cannot our own creations also create?”
Ryan Abbott, a law professor at the University of Sussex in England and one of the attorneys who represents Thaler in patent proceedings, said the South African patent is an important precedent.
“This is a critical point of public policy that will have a significant impact on how we generate innovation using artificial intelligence,” Abbott said.
By enforcing a human inventor requirement, he argues, the U.S. and other nations will discourage companies from investing in cutting-edge AI.
For example, he said, German company Siemens developed a computer-designed automotive suspension system. “None of their engineers were willing to say that they were the inventor, so they abandoned it because they felt they couldn’t do a patent application,” Abbott said.
Pharmaceutical companies use AI programs to identify promising drug candidates from among millions of chemical compounds. As the technology advances, the computers may create drugs that no human would have thought of — but if a company can’t patent them, will they ever reach the market?
Thaler has been creating neural networks since the 1980s, using them to design everything from a toothbrush to robots to machine vision for self-driving cars. His early “creativity machines” were taught to perform a specific task, but he says DABUS is different. It digests large amounts of information and comes up with its own novel ideas.
Thaler said his program’s initial inventions “are just the beginning. There’s going to be a tsunami of intellectual property created if we let the machines work on their own.”
He’s building a more advanced version of DABUS and is working on medical projects with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the University of Texas. He fears, though, that patent law won’t keep pace with the science.
“It should be a national priority to facilitate this,” Thaler said. “This is the 21st century version of Columbus or Galileo.”