Nicklaus: Investors take a big bite of St. Louis housing market

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

As deep-pocketed firms invest billions of dollars to buy up single-family homes, St. Louis is among the places where they’re putting stress on an already tight housing market.

In a Realtor.com analysis of 50 large metro areas, St. Louis had the eighth-largest number of net purchases by investors. In April, the most recent month for which data was available, investors bought 126 more houses than they sold in the metro area.

That may not sound like a huge number, but investors accounted for 10% of all purchases, and their activity comes at a time when inventory is at a historic low. In April, the number of homes for sale here was down 44% from a year earlier.

Danielle Hale, Realtor.com’s chief economist, calls St. Louis an unusually active market for investors, which she identified by looking for designations such as “LLC” or “limited partnership.”

The analysis found investors cashing out in some places, selling more houses than they bought in cities like Atlanta and Dallas. But in markets as diverse as Phoenix, Charlotte and Chicago, they’re putting pressure on already limited inventory.

That’s been the pattern in St. Louis for most of the past dozen years. “In St. Louis, based on our data, buyers are competing with investors for houses,” Hale said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}