Nicklaus: Investors take a big bite of St. Louis housing market

As deep-pocketed firms invest billions of dollars to buy up single-family homes, St. Louis is among the places where they’re putting stress on an already tight housing market.
In a Realtor.com analysis of 50 large metro areas, St. Louis had the eighth-largest number of net purchases by investors. In April, the most recent month for which data was available, investors bought 126 more houses than they sold in the metro area.
That may not sound like a huge number, but investors accounted for 10% of all purchases, and their activity comes at a time when inventory is at a historic low. In April, the number of homes for sale here was down 44% from a year earlier.
Danielle Hale, Realtor.com’s chief economist, calls St. Louis an unusually active market for investors, which she identified by looking for designations such as “LLC” or “limited partnership.”
The analysis found investors cashing out in some places, selling more houses than they bought in cities like Atlanta and Dallas. But in markets as diverse as Phoenix, Charlotte and Chicago, they’re putting pressure on already limited inventory.
That’s been the pattern in St. Louis for most of the past dozen years. “In St. Louis, based on our data, buyers are competing with investors for houses,” Hale said.
Top buyers here in the past year include SFR3, a California firm started by technology executives; VB One, an affiliate of Ohio-based VineBrook Homes; and Home Partners, which private equity giant Blackstone Group just bought for $6 billion.
Why are such firms attracted to St. Louis? “They’re driven by a good rate of return,” Hale said. “That means finding good value now with an expectation of price growth in the future and an expectation of rent increases.”
Investor-owned housing isn’t necessarily a bad thing. A well-maintained stock of rental houses creates choices for families who can’t afford a down payment or don’t want to be tied down by home ownership.
“In an ideal world, rental single-family homes are a good deal for a lot of people,” said Todd Swanstrom, professor of public policy at the University of Missouri St. Louis. “It allows them to access the suburban lifestyle, and maybe access better schools, without having to come up with a down payment and have a reserve fund for repairs.”
Chris Krehmeyer, chief executive of non-profit group Beyond Housing, isn’t a fan of the new crop of absentee landlords. “Out-of-town ownership doesn’t have to be awful, but I’ve seen nothing good come out of it,” he said. In maintaining their properties, he added, “typically they are not looking to do anything more than the bare minimum.”
The investors’ presence can change the nature of a neighborhood. A recent Post-Dispatch analysis found homeownership rates dropping throughout north St. Louis County. In the area that includes Black Jack and Spanish Lake, the percentage of owner-occupied homes fell from 70% to 54% over the past decade.
Swanstrom sees a red flag in such numbers. “Homeowners are more engaged in their communities, they tend to know their neighbors better, and they tend to be more politically active,” he said. “They are kind of the social glue of their communities.”
The foreclosure crisis of a dozen years ago melted away some of that glue, and then investors started snapping up houses at bargain prices. It’s nice that Wall Street sees St. Louis housing as an attractive investment, but in this case its money looks like a mixed blessing.