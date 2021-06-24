Nicklaus: Lack of a tantrum means Fed is on the right track on monetary policy

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Neither of those hints was a surprise. “All the Fed did was get themselves aligned with what was already expected in the market,” said Eric Kelley, director of fixed income investing at UMB Bank.

Scott Colbert, chief economist at Commerce Trust Co., thinks the central bank has been clearer and more transparent about its intentions than it was in the Bernanke era. “I'm thankful the Fed is out communicating,” he said. “The more they talk now, the less risk there is of overreaction later.”

Colbert expects the Fed to begin tapering, or gradually reducing, its bond purchases at the end of this year. He sees it starting to raise interest rates about a year later, in early 2023.

Kelley thinks the market would be fine with such a timetable. “If they start tapering in six months, it does not appear there would be a repeat of the taper tantrum,” he said. “We think the markets would get through that as long as it wasn't heavy-handed.”

Ken Matheny, executive director of U.S. economics at forecasting firm IHS Markit, expects the tapering process to start in January, though he said it could be a month or two earlier. Before then, he'd like more clarity from the central bank on one point.