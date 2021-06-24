Nicklaus: Lack of a tantrum means Fed is on the right track on monetary policy

Like Sherlock Holmes' dog that didn't bark, financial markets sent us an important clue last week about the economy's health.
The Federal Reserve began talking about withdrawing some of the monetary stimulus it has provided for 15 months, and markets stayed relatively calm. Long-term bond yields have barely budged, and the stock market has recovered from last week's mild selloff.
Contrast that with the infamous taper tantrum in 2013, when traders pushed bond yields up sharply after Ben Bernanke hinted at a reduction in bond purchases. His remarks came as a shock, but Jay Powell's similar ones last week did not.
What's the difference? For one thing, the economy looks healthier. Unemployment in May 2013 was 7.5%, stubbornly high almost four years into a recovery. Inflation remained well below the Fed's 2% target.
Unemployment now is 5.8% and is expected to fall rapidly as COVID-19 restrictions are eased. Inflation has climbed above 2% and seems likely to stay there. It's a logical time for the Fed to think about dialing back its emergency actions, which include near-zero interest rates and $120 billion a month in bond purchases.
The Fed didn't announce any policy changes last week, but it provided hints that it is moving closer to action. Chairman Jay Powell said officials were “talking about talking about” reducing bond purchases, and policymakers' median projection for an interest rate increase moved up to 2023 from 2024.
Neither of those hints was a surprise. “All the Fed did was get themselves aligned with what was already expected in the market,” said Eric Kelley, director of fixed income investing at UMB Bank.
Scott Colbert, chief economist at Commerce Trust Co., thinks the central bank has been clearer and more transparent about its intentions than it was in the Bernanke era. “I'm thankful the Fed is out communicating,” he said. “The more they talk now, the less risk there is of overreaction later.”
Colbert expects the Fed to begin tapering, or gradually reducing, its bond purchases at the end of this year. He sees it starting to raise interest rates about a year later, in early 2023.
Kelley thinks the market would be fine with such a timetable. “If they start tapering in six months, it does not appear there would be a repeat of the taper tantrum,” he said. “We think the markets would get through that as long as it wasn't heavy-handed.”
Ken Matheny, executive director of U.S. economics at forecasting firm IHS Markit, expects the tapering process to start in January, though he said it could be a month or two earlier. Before then, he'd like more clarity from the central bank on one point.
The Fed said in December that it wouldn't withdraw monetary stimulus until it saw “substantial further progress” on employment and inflation. The ambiguity may have been useful, but Matheny thinks it's time to be more specific. Do policymakers need to see unemployment at 5% or 4%? Six months of above-target inflation, or 12?
“As you are getting closer to putting rubber on the road, what does it mean?” Matheny asked. “I give them a solid 'A' for telling us about the process of getting to a taper … but what they haven't done well is communicate to us about the economic conditionality.”
Unlike in 2013, the Fed has managed to mention tapering without provoking a market tantrum. To continue that success, it will need to be even more clear and transparent in the months ahead.