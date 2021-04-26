Nicklaus: Lumber prices go through the roof as housing demand soars

Dustin Jalbert, a lumber analyst at data firm Fastmarkets, thinks the industry also misread the pandemic's effect on demand.

“Sawmills and panel mills curtailed aggressively last April and May,” he said. “Everyone assumed housing was going to tank, but the drop in demand never happened and they have been playing catch-up ever since.”

Ken Kruse, president of Payne Family Homes, said the price surge has cut into profits. “We've been doing our best to keep up with the cost increases, though often between the time we start and complete the house, lumber costs have gone up more than we anticipated,” he explained.

The volatility is even more challenging for smaller companies. “It hurts us when we have already bid the project,” said Cindy Roeser, co-owner of Roeser Home Remodeling in Kirkwood. “When prices go up, we can't go back to our clients and ask for more. A lot of them have gotten home equity loans to pay for it.”

Lumber has raised the cost of a room addition at least 50% this year, Roeser said, and has kept the firm's estimators on their toes. “We used to be able to go off of projects we had done in the past, but you can't do that any more because pricing changes so quickly,” she said.