Nicklaus: MAGA funds fill an emotional need, not an investment one

The portfolios tend to be light on technology — Alphabet, Apple, Amazon and Facebook are all on the American Conservative Values fund's boycott list — and heavy on traditional industries such as banking and natural resources. The MAGA fund's top holdings, for example, include Marathon Oil and Goldman Sachs.

“What you have is high turnover and vague reasons for buying a particular stock,” said Juli Niemann, an analyst at Smith Moore & Co. in Clayton. “Who's really making money on these funds? It's always the originators and packagers.”

All four conservative funds have outperformed the broad market this year. Their tech-light approach is working well at the moment, but that doesn't make it a good long-term strategy.

Larry Swedroe, chief research officer at Buckingham Strategic Wealth, said he would give the same advice to MAGA investors as to their progressive counterparts: “There is a price to pay for expressing your views, and it comes in lower expected returns.”