Nicklaus: Main Street STL initiative aims to shore up region's neighborhood anchors

Patrice Frey, president of the National Main Street Center, said that she knows of a few citywide efforts, in places such as Boston and New Orleans, to shore up neighborhood businesses, but that St. Louis' would be the first to cover an entire metropolitan area.

“It's really exciting, and it could be a model for other metro areas,” Frey said.

Rachel Witt, executive director of the South Grand Community Improvement District, said neighborhood businesses have been surprisingly resilient during the pandemic. The district has only lost one business in the past year, and sales tax revenue has fallen far less than she expected. Two new restaurants are opening this spring.

Still, Witt welcomes a regional approach to helping businesses like those along South Grand. “They need support,” she said. “They're still losing revenue, and they have rent and utilities to pay."

Randy Schilling, owner of OPO Startups in St. Charles, is part of the Main Street STL organizing team. He sees the program as a chance to share advice about what works, such as St. Charles' popular holiday promotions, and what doesn't.