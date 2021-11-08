Nicklaus: Meta may be the future, but Facebook can't run from its past

By changing its corporate name to Meta, Facebook is signaling its embrace of an online future where we’ll work, socialize and play in something called the metaverse.
It’s a vision that would have been science fiction not long ago, but Mark Zuckerberg assures us that he’ll build a business that brings people together using holograms and avatars and augmented reality.
The timing of his announcement, however, has a lot of people wondering: Is this a brand running toward its future, or away from its past?
The name change comes amid controversy over a whistleblower’s allegations that Facebook put profits ahead of user safety and didn’t do enough to quash posts promoting violence.
Zuckerberg has ridiculed suggestions that the company changed its name to soften the bad publicity, but he may have trouble selling his vision to a skeptical public.
If he had made the name change a year ago, or waited for the current controversy to blow over, people might be learning what a metaverse is and debating whether Meta’s vision was realistic. Instead, they’re doubting the company’s motives.
“Facebook does not have a great image right now, and maybe this allows them some distance from it,” said Robyn LeBoeuf, professor of marketing at Washington University’s Olin Business School.
Eric Thoelke, president of St. Louis branding firm TOKY, thinks the timing of the announcement made the rebranding less effective. “As a straight branding play, there might have been a time when it would have worked well,” he said. “It looks reactionary, it looks like they are trying to throw people off a scent as opposed to doing it for strategic reasons.”
The Facebook restructuring is similar to Google’s creation of Alphabet in 2015. Google wanted to clearly separate its search advertising business from its “other bets,” such as self-driving cars, within a holding company structure.
Alphabet, though, never implied that any one business would dominate the company’s future. By choosing the name Meta, Facebook is creating expectations that its small virtual-reality business will soon outshine its social-media apps.
David Meyer, a partner in Spoke Marketing, thinks that’s a risky move. “Without a clear statement of what they’re going to deliver, it sort of rings hollow to the cynical consumer,” he said. “Brands are built on trust, and it almost seems to erode trust more.”
LeBoeuf sees another risk: Consumers will have the same data-privacy and safety concerns about the metaverse as they have about social media. “They’re creating expectations about a metaverse, but is that a positive association or a negative one?” she asked. “Does it add one more concern about ways we’re being connected and being tracked?”
Aaron Perlut, founder of marketing agency Elasticity, believes cynicism will build if Meta doesn’t deliver quickly on its vision. “If they’re not able to get at least one new product out the door within eight to 12 months, that will be a pretty strong signal that they sped up the name change because of the political criticism,” he said.
Given the timing of Facebook’s move, cynical consumers can be forgiven for comparing Meta to Altria instead of Alphabet. Altria is the name Philip Morris adopted in 2003 after its tobacco business became toxic to investors and the public.
If Zuckerberg really wanted to convince us that his rebranding was all about the company’s immersive, connected future, he should have waited until the company’s past shortcomings weren’t under quite so much scrutiny.