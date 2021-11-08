Nicklaus: Meta may be the future, but Facebook can't run from its past

“Facebook does not have a great image right now, and maybe this allows them some distance from it,” said Robyn LeBoeuf, professor of marketing at Washington University’s Olin Business School.

Eric Thoelke, president of St. Louis branding firm TOKY, thinks the timing of the announcement made the rebranding less effective. “As a straight branding play, there might have been a time when it would have worked well,” he said. “It looks reactionary, it looks like they are trying to throw people off a scent as opposed to doing it for strategic reasons.”

The Facebook restructuring is similar to Google’s creation of Alphabet in 2015. Google wanted to clearly separate its search advertising business from its “other bets,” such as self-driving cars, within a holding company structure.

Alphabet, though, never implied that any one business would dominate the company’s future. By choosing the name Meta, Facebook is creating expectations that its small virtual-reality business will soon outshine its social-media apps.

David Meyer, a partner in Spoke Marketing, thinks that’s a risky move. “Without a clear statement of what they’re going to deliver, it sort of rings hollow to the cynical consumer,” he said. “Brands are built on trust, and it almost seems to erode trust more.”