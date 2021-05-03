Nicklaus: Missouri is defunding its economic policy center. That's shortsighted

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

In an age when facts seem optional and experts are sneered at, perhaps it's not surprising that Missouri is willing to defund a respected research center.

The University of Missouri's Economic and Policy Analysis Research Center maintains a valuable database of income and tax information, which it has used since 1972 to provide revenue estimates to the state. It also weighs in on legislative proposals, telling lawmakers how much their ideas would cost.

This year alone, the center has provided nearly 200 fiscal notes, putting a pricetag on proposed tax breaks for veterans, young low-income workers and other groups. As of July 1, however, the center will no longer do such analysis.

As first reported by the Missouri Independent, the university has decided not to spend about $250,000 a year to support three staff members and maintain a server with decades of data. A university spokesman told the Independent the money is needed for Mizzou's core mission, which is teaching students.