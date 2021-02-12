Nicklaus: New CEO sees evolution, but not breakup, for Emerson

In an interview with the Post-Dispatch two days later, Karsanbhai made clear that he isn't considering anything so dramatic as a breakup.

“The two-platform model creates value,” he said. “It has delivered a phenomenal run in 2020. The two companies are on separate cycles. We'll see where that goes, but at this point I don't expect any immediate change in the makeup of the portfolio.”

The automation solutions division, which brings in about two-thirds of Emerson's revenue, has been hurt by a deep downturn in the oil industry. Results have been stronger in the commercial and residential division, which makes air-conditioning compressors along with refrigeration equipment for the food industry.

Such cyclical balance has been Emerson's main justification for keeping the two businesses together. “In the last quarter, there clearly was some benefit to having diversification from a business segment standpoint,” said Jeff Windau, an analyst at Edward Jones. “They've done pretty well managing through the pandemic.”