Nicklaus: New Emerson CEO makes a bold software play

“Those software businesses are very profitable and create a lot of value, but when they’re buried within an industrial business you may not get as much credit for their value,” Windau said.

Buying a majority interest, and letting AspenTech’s shares continue to trade on Nasdaq, also makes the software unit more visible than if Emerson had bought the company outright. Investors tend to assign richer valuations to high-growth, high-margin businesses like software.

Karsanbhai said the Aspen shares “give us a public currency to do a lot more in this space.” In other words, he’s found a vehicle for making more software acquisitions.

Heymann likes the deal’s structure. “I think Lal has come up with a very innovative approach,” he said. “It’s just going to take a while to convince the market what this ultimately will allow Emerson to do.”

Karsanbhai professes to be unconcerned about the market’s chilly reaction. “There is complexity in this transaction,” he said. “We need to allow time for it to be fully understood.”

He also hinted that he’s not done remaking Emerson. Industrial software is one of four expansion opportunities the board identified, he said, but he’s not talking publicly about the others yet, and he isn't looking for quick fixes.

“It’s a marathon,” Karsanbhai said. “We are going to be intentional and we’re going to be intelligent about it.”

