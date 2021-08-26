Nicklaus: New financing fuels more hiring at fast-growing Balto

One of St. Louis’ most promising software startups began when a couple of young sales executives realized how many mistakes they were making.
Marc Bernstein and Chris Kontes were working for TopOpps, where they were coached by founder and veteran technology entrepreneur Jim Eberlin. Even the best advice, they noticed, was hard to translate into action.
“We recognized it was easy for us to get coaching, go back on the phone and make mistakes,” Kontes recalled last week. “There was no shortage of good ideas but in the actual execution there was a gap.”
That insight got them thinking about creating a sort of sales whisperer, a program that could listen to sales calls and make real-time suggestions for closing a deal or placating an angry customer. Bernstein mentioned the idea to a childhood friend, Davidson Girard, who liked the challenge of combining speech recognition with artificial intelligence.
The three, all age 24 at the time, founded a company in 2017 and named it Balto, after a heroic Siberian husky. Bernstein was chief executive, Kontes chief operating officer and Girard chief technology officer.
Four years later, the St. Louis company has 115 employees and has raised nearly $90 million in venture capital. Its latest financing round, announced last week, brought in $37.5 million and was led by Stripes, a New York firm that has backed such companies as GrubHub and Blue Apron.
Cliff Holekamp, a partner at Cultivation Capital, taught Bernstein in an entrepreneurship class at Washington University, and Cultivation is an investor in Balto. In the recent venture capital round, Holekamp said, “Balto had the choice of which financing partners to work with. They had multiple offers.”
Eberlin said he wasn’t surprised to see his former employees find success. “I knew they were super gifted,” he said, “I was all for it when they left to pursue such a great idea.”
Balto’s staff has more than doubled in the past year, and the new money will fuel more growth. Kontes said the company has 43 open positions now and expects to have 200 employees by next year.
The company recently moved into new offices on Washington Avenue, but about half its employees work remotely from locations around the world. Kontes said the company has had to look outside St. Louis for senior marketing and engineering roles, but hopes to fill most other positions here and eventually have about 70% of its staff in St. Louis.
Early on, the founders decided to target call centers, where dozens or hundreds of representatives handle sales calls. The challenge was convincing companies that they needed real-time guidance, the software category they had created.
“In the early days, the No. 1 objection wasn’t that I’m going with your competitor, it was more that they didn’t know what the product was,” Kontes said.
A few success stories helped spread the word. At National General Holdings, an insurance company, Balto’s software lifted sales conversion rates by 16% while shortening the average call by 53 seconds.
This month, Balto introduced new products that, in Kontes’ words, “scale the benefits of real-time to other parts of the organization.” Managers can be alerted to jump in on a call, for example, when a customer mentions a difficult problem or indicates interest in a large order.
Call centers, as any consumer who’s dealt with one knows, can either cement customer loyalty or create frustration and friction. Balto is betting that there’s a lot of money to be made by making them better.