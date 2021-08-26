Nicklaus: New financing fuels more hiring at fast-growing Balto

Four years later, the St. Louis company has 115 employees and has raised nearly $90 million in venture capital. Its latest financing round, announced last week, brought in $37.5 million and was led by Stripes, a New York firm that has backed such companies as GrubHub and Blue Apron.

Cliff Holekamp, a partner at Cultivation Capital, taught Bernstein in an entrepreneurship class at Washington University, and Cultivation is an investor in Balto. In the recent venture capital round, Holekamp said, “Balto had the choice of which financing partners to work with. They had multiple offers.”

Eberlin said he wasn’t surprised to see his former employees find success. “I knew they were super gifted,” he said, “I was all for it when they left to pursue such a great idea.”

Balto’s staff has more than doubled in the past year, and the new money will fuel more growth. Kontes said the company has 43 open positions now and expects to have 200 employees by next year.