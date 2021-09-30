Nicklaus: Oil may be out of favor, but it's also a hot commodity

Oil has become the asset everyone loves to hate. Increasingly popular ESG funds avoid it, and many prominent universities have banished fossil fuels from their endowments.
The ESG movement (which is short for environmental, social and governance) looked smart a year ago. Crude oil was about $40 a barrel, below the level at which new shale wells make economic sense, after oil futures briefly traded in negative territory during the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a world where major automakers were betting their futures on electric vehicles, who wanted to invest in a dirty old fuel?
The smart money, that’s who. Oil futures have risen nearly 90% in the past year to around $75 a barrel, the highest price since 2014. Big Oil’s share prices haven’t quite kept up with the raw product, but they’ve turned in one-year gains ranging from 45% for Chevron to 82% for Exxon Mobil.
John LaForge, head of real asset strategy at Wells Fargo Investment Institute, thinks the ESG movement has helped fuel the oil rally. Investors’ distaste for hydrocarbons, coupled with tougher government regulations, means less drilling in shale-oil regions of the U.S. That means less supply, which means higher prices.
“The transition to renewable energy was never going to be free,” LaForge said. “There was always going to be a cost and we are paying the cost now.”
In the past, prices this high would provide their own cure: They’d spur more drilling, which eventually would produce enough supply to bring prices down.
That isn’t happening now. “Everyone has underestimated the politics of climate change and how investors would react,” LaForge said. “Shale oil is extremely profitable, yet no one wants to produce.”
Oil majors and publicly traded independent drillers are starting to offload their shale assets to privately owned wildcatters, which face less pressure from carbon-shy investors. But even they find it harder to finance new wells: Lenders aren’t sure how strong oil demand will be a few years from now.
“You have a world where all the policymakers are saying we need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” said William O’Grady, chief market strategist at Confluence Asset Management. “If you are an oil company, you have to be concerned about stranded assets.”
Meanwhile, the OPEC cartel and Russia, often referred to as OPEC+, have played the situation smartly. OPEC cut output by 9.7 million barrels a day, amounting to 10% of global production, when the pandemic reduced oil demand last year.
The group has kept a lid on production ever since. In August, it turned down a request from President Joe Biden to pump more oil.
OPEC+ nations may not answer to ESG investors, but they’re certainly aware of anti-oil sentiment around the world. “Do I try to maximize the value of the production I’m getting now, or do I drill more for a future when nobody may want it?” O’Grady said. “This is a rational response to what looks like the direction of policy and the direction of societal goals over the next 20 years.”
Higher oil prices, of course, will hasten the world’s investment in electric vehicles and alternative energy. The question is whether consumers are willing to bear the pain.
Prices at the gasoline pump have risen almost 50% in the past year, but they’re only slightly higher than they were in the pre-pandemic summers of 2018 and 2019. There may be a pain point at which Americans will start voting for pro-fossil-fuel politicians, but we don’t seem to have hit it yet.