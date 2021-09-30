Nicklaus: Oil may be out of favor, but it's also a hot commodity

Meanwhile, the OPEC cartel and Russia, often referred to as OPEC+, have played the situation smartly. OPEC cut output by 9.7 million barrels a day, amounting to 10% of global production, when the pandemic reduced oil demand last year.

The group has kept a lid on production ever since. In August, it turned down a request from President Joe Biden to pump more oil.

OPEC+ nations may not answer to ESG investors, but they’re certainly aware of anti-oil sentiment around the world. “Do I try to maximize the value of the production I’m getting now, or do I drill more for a future when nobody may want it?” O’Grady said. “This is a rational response to what looks like the direction of policy and the direction of societal goals over the next 20 years.”

Higher oil prices, of course, will hasten the world’s investment in electric vehicles and alternative energy. The question is whether consumers are willing to bear the pain.

Prices at the gasoline pump have risen almost 50% in the past year, but they’re only slightly higher than they were in the pre-pandemic summers of 2018 and 2019. There may be a pain point at which Americans will start voting for pro-fossil-fuel politicians, but we don’t seem to have hit it yet.

