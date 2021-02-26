Nicklaus: Pandemic ‘is not a retirement story,’ but it widens the gap between haves and have-nots

“It's important to say this is a recession, and recessions are bad for everyone, but this one didn't have an outsized effect on retirement,” Chen said in an interview.

That's not to say everyone is set for their golden years. The center's retirement risk index shows that half of U.S. households may not be able to maintain their standard of living once they stop working. That number was just as high before the pandemic.

“The people who had money didn't feel this recession as much from a financial asset or labor market perspective,” Chen said. “Those who didn't have money were already at risk.”

Low-wage workers, meanwhile, bore the brunt of layoffs in industries like hospitality and food service. Many of them never had access to a 401(k) or other retirement plan at work.

“The sad thing is you can't lose from zero,” Chen said. “That doesn't mean the retirement system is working.”

Recent polling by brokerage firm Edward Jones also highlights a growing divide between retirement haves and have-nots.