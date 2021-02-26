Nicklaus: Pandemic ‘is not a retirement story,’ but it widens the gap between haves and have-nots

When the coronavirus pandemic hit, it looked like a serious blow to Americans' already shaky retirement finances.
Now, almost a year later, a leading think tank says the pandemic looks like a nonevent for the retirement system, but not because it didn't do economic damage. Rather, its finding hinges on the fact that the low-income workers hit hardest by job losses had little retirement savings to begin with.
“COVID-19 is not a retirement story,” Alicia Munnell and Anqi Chen declare in their new study for Boston College's Center for Retirement Research.
Since the stock market has more than made up the losses it suffered last spring, most people's 401(k) accounts are fine. The number of employers that suspended matching contributions is much lower than it was during the recession of 2008 and 2009.
Economic downturns often force older workers to retire earlier than they had planned, but Munnell and Chen find that people over age 55 weren't disproportionately affected by last year's job losses. In fact, older workers were just as likely as their younger colleagues to have jobs that allowed them to work from home.
“It's important to say this is a recession, and recessions are bad for everyone, but this one didn't have an outsized effect on retirement,” Chen said in an interview.
That's not to say everyone is set for their golden years. The center's retirement risk index shows that half of U.S. households may not be able to maintain their standard of living once they stop working. That number was just as high before the pandemic.
“The people who had money didn't feel this recession as much from a financial asset or labor market perspective,” Chen said. “Those who didn't have money were already at risk.”
Low-wage workers, meanwhile, bore the brunt of layoffs in industries like hospitality and food service. Many of them never had access to a 401(k) or other retirement plan at work.
“The sad thing is you can't lose from zero,” Chen said. “That doesn't mean the retirement system is working.”
Recent polling by brokerage firm Edward Jones also highlights a growing divide between retirement haves and have-nots.
Based on a December survey, the firm projects that 81 million Americans have adjusted their retirement timing because of the pandemic, up from 68 million when it asked similar questions in May and June. Thirteen percent of adults said they would retire earlier, often because of job loss or health concerns, while 35% expect to retire later.
One-third of Americans, the pollsters found, actually are saving more for retirement, presumably because they're spending less on things like travel and commuting. About 15%, though, have stopped saving altogether.
Ken Cella, an Edward Jones principal, said the research showed a widening of some well-known financial gaps. Only 41% of women said they were confident about retirement, down from 54% before the pandemic. The proportion of retirement-confident men slipped too, but only from 61% to 56%.
Blacks were the group most likely to say they'll have to postpone retirement. These findings fit with other data showing that Blacks have been hit hard by the economic effects of the pandemic, and that women lost more jobs than men when large chunks of the economy were shut down.
In short, the research shows that most people who had adequate retirement savings before COVID-19 remain in pretty good shape. For those who didn't, the dream of a comfortable retirement looks more distant than ever.