Nicklaus: Pledge on corporate values turns out to be mere PR

When 181 CEOs pledged to run their companies to benefit customers, workers and communities as well as shareholders, it was hailed as a breakthrough moment for capitalism.
Two years later, two Harvard Law School researchers find that the companies have done little to act on the pledge. Most of their key documents, such as bylaws and corporate governance guidelines, still emphasize running the company for the benefit of shareholders.
The Business Roundtable’s lofty 2019 “statement on the purpose of a corporation” was signed by chief executives of many leading U.S. companies. Jamie Dimon, of JPMorgan Chase, said it reflected an “unwavering commitment to continue to push for an economy that serves all Americans.”
When they had a chance to match their words with action, though, most CEOs stuck with the status quo. Nearly 100 of the companies have updated their governance guidelines since 2019, and a majority still emphasize that investors’ interests come first. Amazon, for instance, states plainly that “the board’s primary purpose is to build long-term shareowner value.”
The two Harvard Law professors, Lucian Bebchuk and Roberto Tallarita, found only two companies that place other stakeholders on a par with shareholders. Both firms, Cummins and International Paper, had their guidelines in place before the Business Roundtable statement was written.
At 27 companies, shareholders submitted proposals urging changes that would elevate the importance of other stakeholders. Many of those proposals mentioned the Business Roundtable document, but the boards opposed them all.
Apple, for example, argued that Tim Cook’s signature on the pledge “did not represent a shift in strategy or require management to operate the business any differently.”
Perhaps most importantly, pay plans tend to reflect a company’s priorities. Many companies tie directors’ pay to shareholder returns, but none include a stakeholder-related measure such as employee morale or customer satisfaction.
Bebchuk and Tallarita conclude that the Business Roundtable statement “did not represent a meaningful commitment.”
“In spite of the stakeholderist rhetoric,” they write, the companies “are not planning to deliver value to all stakeholders.”
In other words, the much-heralded corporate values statement was more public relations puffery than call to action.
In an email, Bebchuk said the CEOs had at least a couple of reasons to want to polish their image. “First, such rhetoric is used by corporate leaders to urge institutional investors to be more deferential to corporate management and more willing to accept arrangements that insulate management from market pressures,” he wrote. “Second, such rhetoric can deflect pressures for stakeholder-protecting regulations.”
Shareholder-first capitalism is not necessarily a bad thing. When economist Milton Friedman began promoting the idea in the 1970s, many companies had gone too far in the opposite direction.
CEOs, primarily interested in preserving their own power and perquisites, sometimes professed allegiance to community stakeholders as a way to justify running a bloated, inefficient organization.
Even in pure Friedman-style capitalism, taking good care of employees, customers and suppliers presumably can help a company generate solid returns for shareholders. Bebchuk and Tallarita, however, weren’t just looking for firms that profess to do well by doing good.
They were looking for evidence of a fundamental change in the way companies approached their mission, and they didn’t find any.
For better or worse, the new woke capitalism turns out to look a lot like the old money-grubbing kind, only with better PR.