Nicklaus: Pledge on corporate values turns out to be mere PR

In an email, Bebchuk said the CEOs had at least a couple of reasons to want to polish their image. “First, such rhetoric is used by corporate leaders to urge institutional investors to be more deferential to corporate management and more willing to accept arrangements that insulate management from market pressures,” he wrote. “Second, such rhetoric can deflect pressures for stakeholder-protecting regulations.”

Shareholder-first capitalism is not necessarily a bad thing. When economist Milton Friedman began promoting the idea in the 1970s, many companies had gone too far in the opposite direction.

CEOs, primarily interested in preserving their own power and perquisites, sometimes professed allegiance to community stakeholders as a way to justify running a bloated, inefficient organization.

Even in pure Friedman-style capitalism, taking good care of employees, customers and suppliers presumably can help a company generate solid returns for shareholders. Bebchuk and Tallarita, however, weren’t just looking for firms that profess to do well by doing good.

They were looking for evidence of a fundamental change in the way companies approached their mission, and they didn’t find any.

For better or worse, the new woke capitalism turns out to look a lot like the old money-grubbing kind, only with better PR.

