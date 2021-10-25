Nicklaus: Remote, hybrid or in-office? We're still absorbing pandemic's workplace lessons

Cappelli predicts that remote or hybrid work arrangements will work well for some employees and firms but not others. “One size doesn’t fit all,” he said. “We haven’t thought enough about the dynamics of this going forward.”

For a business, using remote workers saves on real-estate costs and expands the hiring pool. That’s why companies such as Twitter and Google offer a permanent work-from-home option.

On the other hand, it’s hard to indoctrinate a new employee in the nuances of company culture. Most companies’ formal onboarding process isn’t very thorough, Cappelli said, leaving workers to learn by observing others and asking questions. That occurs naturally in an office, but not so easily over Zoom.

Team projects are also harder to coordinate in a hybrid environment. Remote work is most suitable for a solo contributor who has little interaction with co-workers.

Folks in that category may find a work-from-home assignment appealing. You’d save on commuting costs and have an easier time caring for children and pets.

There’s a possible downside for your career, though. One study of call-center representatives found that remote workers were 12% less likely to get promoted than those who worked in an office.