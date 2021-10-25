Nicklaus: Remote, hybrid or in-office? We're still absorbing pandemic's workplace lessons

Companies and workers may think they’ve learned a lot from the great work-from-home experiment, but they shouldn’t be too quick to draw conclusions.
Employers that saw higher productivity may be tempted to ditch their expensive real estate and make the remote arrangement permanent. But the productivity gains may reflect a short-term response to a crisis, and not be sustainable over the long haul.
Workers valued the ability to work in their pajamas, but some research shows that working from home equated to longer hours and a higher incidence of burnout. Never seeing the boss in person may also damage one’s career prospects.
Peter Cappelli, a Wharton School professor and leading expert on workforce issues, is fascinated by the decisions companies and workers are making in the wake of COVID-19, but he’s skeptical of claims that we’ve stumbled into an office-optional “new normal.”
In a new book, “The Future of the Office: Work from Home, Remote Work and the Hard Choices We All Face,” Cappelli points out that companies have experimented with remote work for decades. He even found a Washington Post headline from 1969 declaring that “You’ll never have to go to work again.”
In 2009, IBM had 40% of its employees working remotely. It brought many of them back to the office in 2017, having discovered that agile teams worked better face-to-face.
Cappelli predicts that remote or hybrid work arrangements will work well for some employees and firms but not others. “One size doesn’t fit all,” he said. “We haven’t thought enough about the dynamics of this going forward.”
For a business, using remote workers saves on real-estate costs and expands the hiring pool. That’s why companies such as Twitter and Google offer a permanent work-from-home option.
On the other hand, it’s hard to indoctrinate a new employee in the nuances of company culture. Most companies’ formal onboarding process isn’t very thorough, Cappelli said, leaving workers to learn by observing others and asking questions. That occurs naturally in an office, but not so easily over Zoom.
Team projects are also harder to coordinate in a hybrid environment. Remote work is most suitable for a solo contributor who has little interaction with co-workers.
Folks in that category may find a work-from-home assignment appealing. You’d save on commuting costs and have an easier time caring for children and pets.
There’s a possible downside for your career, though. One study of call-center representatives found that remote workers were 12% less likely to get promoted than those who worked in an office.
A job that can be done remotely, Cappelli notes, can probably be outsourced. If you want to remain an employee and not an independent contractor, the office is a safer place to be.
Managing a remote or hybrid workforce takes more effort on the part of bosses, but Cappelli believes that installing monitoring software, which he calls “cattleware,” is a mistake.
“One of the things employees liked about the pandemic experience was that nobody was standing over them watching every move,” he said. “Managers could keep doing that even back in the office, but will they?”
Even if a company had a positive experience with remote work during the pandemic, Cappelli cautions against using that to make real-estate decisions.
“Be careful about what you think this experience taught us,” he said. “We know people can pull together in a crisis, but I don’t think we have learned that permanent remote work is a good thing. We don’t have evidence for that yet.”