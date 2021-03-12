Nicklaus: Remote work and less travel are among business changes that are likely to last

As they reassess the need to fill cubicles, companies also are rethinking customer visits and conferences that worked pretty well on Zoom. The Global Business Travel Association expects travel spending to remain below its pre-pandemic level until 2025.

That's bad news for business-oriented hotels like the ones Lodging Hospitality Management operates in downtown St. Louis.

President Steve O'Loughlin is seeing more bookings at LHM's smaller, leisure-oriented hotels, but expects corporate meetings to come back slowly. On the bright side, properties such as LHM's Union Station Hotel have booked a lot of groups for 2022.

“It could be several years before we get back to 2019 levels,” O'Loughlin said. “It's going to be slow growth coming out of this, but I don't think it's a permanent change in travel.”

Boumgarden figures companies will take a variety of approaches to travel, just as they do on the question of remote work. “It won't be that all travel is gone, but people will say, 'Do we need to travel for this?'” he said.