Nicklaus: Rubber from sunflowers? Pentagon thinks startup's research is golden

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Among the many threats it monitors, the Pentagon is worried about rubber.

It needs the natural stuff, from rubber trees, for aircraft and truck tires. Synthetic rubber doesn't perform as well. If the Asian nations that produce 90% of the world's latex should ever be hit by the same fungus that severely limits production in South America, the supply of this essential commodity would be in danger.

That's why the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, the Pentagon's innovation arm, is funding a Creve Coeur company that thinks it can produce rubber from sunflowers.

DARPA handed $225,000 grants in 2019 to three companies, each targeting a different plant that produces a small amount of latex. Edison Agrosciences grew sunflowers while the other companies researched dandelions and a desert shrub called guayule.

The agency decided sunflowers looked the most promising, so Edison recently won a $1 million second-stage grant to continue its research. “Edison Agrosciences had really proved their concept and we saw a lot of value in what they were doing,” DARPA program manager Blake Bextine said.