Nicklaus: Schlichter is 2-0 in Supreme Court retirement cases, and workers are richer as a result

St. Louis attorney Jerry Schlichter thinks about his mother when he's suing employers over excessive retirement plan fees.

She never had a defined contribution plan like the ones Schlichter has attacked over the last 15 years, but she relied on a traditional pension after the death of his father, an aircraft mechanic at Scott Air Force Base.

“She didn't understand investing at all, but she didn't have to,” Schlichter said this week after winning a unanimous Supreme Court decision in favor of Northwestern University employees who said fees were too high in their 403(b) retirement plan.

The 403(b), which is for nonprofit employers, and its for-profit cousin the 401(k) have replaced pensions as the way most workers fund their retirements. The employee picks investments, but the law requires employers to offer prudent choices at a reasonable cost.

In other words, the employer must ensure that investing neophytes, like Schlichter's mom, get a fair shake as they save for retirement.

Northwestern offered workers several high-cost mutual funds, essentially charging retail prices when it could have obtained much cheaper institutional funds. The university argued that it met its fiduciary duty because it also offered low-cost index funds.

Lower courts bought Northwestern's reasoning but the Supreme Court strongly disagreed. In an 8-0 opinion written by Justice Sonia Sotomayor, the court said providing good investment choices “does not excuse their allegedly imprudent decisions.”

"If the fiduciaries fail to remove an imprudent investment from the plan within a reasonable time, they breach their duty," Sotomayor wrote.

The investment industry watched the Northwestern case closely. The Investment Company Institute, a trade group for mutual funds, filed a brief in support of the university.

Schlichter maintains that if Northwestern had prevailed, irresponsible choices would have been too easy to defend. “You could have a Bernie Madoff fund in a plan and no duty to reverse it as long as other choices were prudent,” he said.

Instead, lower courts now must weigh Northwestern employees' claim that they were overcharged by at least $3 million for administrative fees, plus the cost of the inappropriate funds.

The suit could drag on for years, and Schlichter's firm has about 20 such cases in the courts. He's already won $500 million in settlements and judgments, and has saved employees far more in ongoing fees.

By one estimate, annual fees across the industry have fallen by $2.2 billion as a result of the wave of litigation that Schlichter started in 2006.

Sean Duggan, a senior retirement plan adviser at Moneta Group in Clayton, said 401(k) fees used to be higher, difficult to understand and riddled with conflicts of interest, such as kickbacks from money managers to plan sponsors.

“The lawsuits have done a good job of pointing out some of the flawed practices,” Duggan said. “Fees have come down significantly as a result.”

Schlichter is now 2-0 in retirement plan cases at the Supreme Court, having also won a 2015 decision involving California utility Edison International. His firm, Schlichter Bogard & Denton, also won a worker-injury case and has another pending.

A perfect batting average at the nation's highest court is something to celebrate, but Schlichter is proudest of having helped millions of retirees like his mother.

“The good news for American workers and retirees is that there's been a massive modification of plans across the country,” he said. “The word is out that employers have to take their fiduciary duties very seriously. When the Supreme Court speaks unanimously, it's a powerful statement.”

