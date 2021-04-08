Nicklaus: Short-selling sharks circle Amdocs for a second time

At least two stock analysts, meanwhile, don't see the report as anything to worry about.

William Power, an analyst at Milwaukee-based Baird, issued an April 1 report in which he picks apart one of Jehoshaphat's main claims, which is that filings by Amdocs subsidiaries show the parent company's profits to be inflated by between 40% and 50%.

The short seller looked at only 17 or 18 of Amdocs' 160 worldwide subsidiaries, Power said. Some of the units have different fiscal years than the parent, and some operate under different accounting standards. Inter-company transactions also obscure the results.

“Trying to reconcile around all these issues, this exercise is flawed,” Power concluded.

He also dismissed another of Jehoshaphat's findings, which is that audit firms have resigned from a half-dozen Amdocs subsidiaries since 2018. Power says these changes were initiated by Amdocs, which wanted to consolidate the number of firms it relied on for audit services.

What about the charge that Amdocs is inflating the amount of cash it generates? Jackson Ader, a JPMorgan analyst, doesn't find this argument persuasive.