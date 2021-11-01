Nicklaus: So far, Trump's media company is all hype and no substance

As far as investors know, however, the company hasn’t hired any executives with digital media experience, developed any proprietary technology or lined up any content for its streaming service.

“This is David taking on Goliath and he doesn’t even have a slingshot,” said Juli Niemann, an analyst at Smith Moore in Clayton.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, have become a popular way for early-stage firms to go public. Most firms taking that route publish full financial statements, allowing investors to value the business based on its revenue and profits.

Trump Media has provided no such information. At some point, it will have to submit more details to the Securities and Exchange Commission, which has stepped up scrutiny of companies involved in shell-company mergers. It should become apparent whether the emperor has any clothes.