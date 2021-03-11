Nicklaus: Software firm's sale completes a hat trick for St. Louis entrepreneur

“Exits are always good for everyone,” Holekamp said. “It puts that capital back to work in new opportunities.”

Eberlin's hat trick is a rare feat. “It makes him the undisputed software-as-a-service king of St. Louis,” Holekamp said. “The odds of doing one tech startup and being successful are very low, and to do it three times in a row is amazing.”

TopOpps' software uses artificial intelligence to help companies predict the success of their sales efforts. It already had a sales partnership with Xactly, and Xactly Chief Executive Chris Cabrera sat on TopOpps' board.

“I worked really hard to get them as a customer, and then it made sense for our products to work together,” Eberlin recounted. “Once they got to start selling our product, that was the proof, and eventually it made sense for them to own us.”

Holekamp said Xactly is committed to keeping TopOpps' 30 employees, including the downtown St. Louis office where most of them work. “If they have a team that's performing and executing, they don't want to lose any of them,” he said.

Eberlin believes his St. Louis employees will benefit from being part of a larger Silicon Valley company. “We need more of the experience they have in the Bay Area,” he said.