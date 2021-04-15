Nicklaus: St. Louis as high-tech hardware hub? Q-Net's little black box could be a start

Despite its growing technology scene, St. Louis isn't known as a place where high-tech hardware is made.
A small black box, designed and sold by one local company and assembled by another, may change that.
The Q-Box, as the product is called, is a cutting-edge cybersecurity device that's gotten the attention of Ameren, Anheuser-Busch and the U.S. military. When placed at the point where, say, a wind turbine or a bottling line connects to the internet, the Q-Box blocks any unauthorized traffic.
Q-Net Security of Olivette, the device's creator, was founded on the premise that hardware beats software when it comes to stopping cyberattacks. Antivirus software needs to be constantly updated to keep up with the bad guys, but hardware is hack-proof.
“Our only goal in life is to stand at the crossroads and if any bad packets come in, or anything not meant for the devices I'm protecting, we drop it,” explained Ron Indeck, Q-Net's chief executive. “There's no need to update. It's plug and play.”
Q-Net had been assembling its devices in small quantities for pilot projects but now, having landed a $3 million Air Force contract last year, it needs to scale up production.
For that, it turned to Brentwood contract manufacturer Custom Technologies. Indeck said Custom Technologies can produce up to 1,000 boxes a month, and he has made plans for how to build 10,000 a month.
Custom Technologies makes everything from simple molded plastic parts to complex machinery. CEO Ellen Mell's team helped design the Q-Box's metal housing, which isn't as simple as it sounds. The box had to be tamper-proof and heat-resistant and meet the government's exacting specifications.
At one point, the box didn't fit together quite right after being painted. “The paint thickness, that's the level of precision you are dealing with on a product like this,” Mell said.
Mell, whose company has fewer than 10 employees, hopes it can grow along with Q-Net. “I would love to have the problem of somebody telling me they needed more product than I could supply,” she said. “We would find a way.”
Because it will secure critical infrastructure, the Q-Box must be made domestically. It was a plus to find a manufacturing partner just 10 minutes away, Indeck said.
He envisions rapid growth for his 25-person company. “In the area of critical national infrastructure, there's no reason we can't take over that space,” Indeck said. “The next step now is just going to different industries, such as utilities, manufacturers, defense and intelligence.”
So St. Louis, which has seen a couple of its software startups achieve billion-dollar valuations, now has a promising hardware manufacturer too.
Hardware startups are rare nationally — they raised only a tenth as much venture capital last year as software firms — and are especially hard to find outside a few places like Silicon Valley, Austin and Boston.
Indeck, though, thinks St. Louis is as good a place as any to launch a hardware company. Both he and Jerry Cox, Q-Net's 95-year-old founder, have been associated with Washington University, and the company has hired talent from there and other nearby universities. It's also found Midwestern investors.
The need for a device like Q-Net's becomes more obvious with every cyberattack like the ones that crippled beer maker Molson Coors and Canadian manufacturer Sierra Wireless last month, or the one in February that nearly released a dangerous chemical into a small Florida city's water system. If a small black box can prevent such incursions, it should sell like hotcakes.