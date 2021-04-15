Nicklaus: St. Louis as high-tech hardware hub? Q-Net's little black box could be a start

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Despite its growing technology scene, St. Louis isn't known as a place where high-tech hardware is made.

A small black box, designed and sold by one local company and assembled by another, may change that.

The Q-Box, as the product is called, is a cutting-edge cybersecurity device that's gotten the attention of Ameren, Anheuser-Busch and the U.S. military. When placed at the point where, say, a wind turbine or a bottling line connects to the internet, the Q-Box blocks any unauthorized traffic.

Q-Net Security of Olivette, the device's creator, was founded on the premise that hardware beats software when it comes to stopping cyberattacks. Antivirus software needs to be constantly updated to keep up with the bad guys, but hardware is hack-proof.

“Our only goal in life is to stand at the crossroads and if any bad packets come in, or anything not meant for the devices I'm protecting, we drop it,” explained Ron Indeck, Q-Net's chief executive. “There's no need to update. It's plug and play.”

Q-Net had been assembling its devices in small quantities for pilot projects but now, having landed a $3 million Air Force contract last year, it needs to scale up production.