Nicklaus: Stadia founder steps away to launch his eighth startup

Tim Hayden, like many serial entrepreneurs, enjoys building businesses more than running them.
That’s why, after six years of building Stadia Ventures into a global sports investment firm, Hayden is stepping away from day-to-day operations to co-found Xvisory, an invitation-only social network for sports executives.
“I refer to it as falling off the wagon,” Hayden said of his decision to found another business. “I love to create a new thing and surround myself with good team members who can take it in new directions.”
Hayden, 50, counts Xvisory as his eighth startup. His first, a mobile sports app called Vivid Sky, was founded in 2003 but proved to be ahead of its time. The iPhone, after all, didn’t even exist until 2007.
“Every one of my startups prior to Stadia was financially not successful, but they were educational beyond my wildest expectations,” Hayden acknowledged.
Stadia, which is based in Webster Groves, broke the pattern: It was a breakthrough success. It has invested in 61 companies since 2015 and has had six profitable exits. It’s extended its reach worldwide, and the portfolio companies have raised more than $300 million of outside capital.
About a year ago, Hayden began feeling a renewed entrepreneurial urge. He had assembled a team of managing directors Brandon Janosky, Joe Pimmel and Alex Chalmers, who he felt could run things without him.
At that point, however, he didn’t know what his next venture should be. He consulted a group he calls his “kitchen cabinet,” which included longtime friend Adam Jacobs.
Jacobs, a former Anheuser-Busch and St. Louis Rams executive, stepped down in March as director of sports marketing for Lowe’s, the hardware retailer. He would become co-founder of Xvisory, a concept that emerged after several of Hayden’s contacts said they needed a network they could trust for personal and professional advice.
“The goal is to become a global gathering place for sports and e-sports leaders to come together, meet other good people and be exposed to a diversity of thoughts,” Hayden said. “People told us they want a place where they can feel vulnerable and ask for help.”
Hayden’s own career is a testament to the value of networks. Vivid Sky didn’t succeed, but people he met through that experience were helpful in starting Stadia. And Stadia’s secret sauce, he said, is its network of 6,000 sports executives and investors who help select and mentor the portfolio companies.
Xvisory will have an online forum where members can share thoughts or ask questions, and will host virtual and in-person events. As a soft launch, they’ve invited 40 people to a webinar Tuesday featuring experts on non-fungible tokens, the unique digital collectibles that many sports leagues see as a potential new revenue source.
When it launches fully, Xvisory will make its money on membership fees. It won’t sell event sponsorships, Hayden said, because members are looking for an unbiased forum.
Even as he launches Xvisory, Hayden plans to stay involved with Stadia. He’ll remain a general partner, mentor and investor, just as co-founder Art Chou did after taking a job at Rapsodo, a sports technology startup, in 2017.
“I need Stadia to succeed,” Hayden said. “It’s my retirement, and I’ll always be engaged, but day to day I can back myself out and create this.”
Working with the startups in Stadia’s portfolio is rewarding, Hayden said, and he could have continued doing that full-time. He couldn’t ignore his urge to build something new, though, so it’s on to startup number eight.