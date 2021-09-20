Nicklaus: Stadia founder steps away to launch his eighth startup

About a year ago, Hayden began feeling a renewed entrepreneurial urge. He had assembled a team of managing directors Brandon Janosky, Joe Pimmel and Alex Chalmers, who he felt could run things without him.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At that point, however, he didn’t know what his next venture should be. He consulted a group he calls his “kitchen cabinet,” which included longtime friend Adam Jacobs.

Jacobs, a former Anheuser-Busch and St. Louis Rams executive, stepped down in March as director of sports marketing for Lowe’s, the hardware retailer. He would become co-founder of Xvisory, a concept that emerged after several of Hayden’s contacts said they needed a network they could trust for personal and professional advice.

“The goal is to become a global gathering place for sports and e-sports leaders to come together, meet other good people and be exposed to a diversity of thoughts,” Hayden said. “People told us they want a place where they can feel vulnerable and ask for help.”

Hayden’s own career is a testament to the value of networks. Vivid Sky didn’t succeed, but people he met through that experience were helpful in starting Stadia. And Stadia’s secret sauce, he said, is its network of 6,000 sports executives and investors who help select and mentor the portfolio companies.