Nicklaus: Stay out of politics? Companies decide they can't afford to

Corporations have always been political players, but decades ago they stuck to bottom-line issues like taxes and regulation.

“What's different now is that they're involved in the hot-button issues that politicians use to drive fear and voter response,” said Jackson Nickerson, professor of organization and strategy at Washington University's Olin Business School. “The question is, should they be taking a stand on these wedge issues?”

Not every company can be Ben & Jerry's, the ice cream brand known for its progressive politics. Companies as big as Coca-Cola need to sell across the political spectrum.

“It's going to be a decision corporate leaders consider in terms of what the long-run implications are for their labor market and their product market,” Nickerson said. “In most cases, I have to believe those long-run implications are going to be costly.”

Paul Washington, who heads the environmental, social and governance center at New York-based nonprofit The Conference Board, has studied the reaction when companies take a stand on social issues. “Thus far our research has shown, on balance, that a principled stand is a net positive with employees and with customers,” he said.