Nicklaus: Thanks for a long, crazy and fulfilling career

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

I feel like I’ve spent much of my career as a columnist tilting at windmills.

Still, a column isn't a popularity contest. At the very least, I hope I’ve helped St. Louisans think critically about economic issues and understand the forces affecting them as consumers, workers, investors and taxpayers.

An uninformed voter sees the obvious: the raises some workers get with a higher minimum wage, the affordable mortgage rates, the steel mill kept open by tariffs. A critical thinker weighs the less obvious: the young and inexperienced workers priced out of the job market, the way federal policy pushes up the price of entry-level houses, and the metal-bending industries hurt by high steel prices.

Many readers will disagree with me on some or all of these issues. That’s OK as long I have made you think.

A dozen years ago, my colleague Tim Logan and I published a series called “Can St. Louis Compete?” It assessed how the area measured up — or often didn’t — against other regions. Many of the shortcomings we found still exist: An aging, slow-growing population, fragmented government, and public incentives that favor glitzy building projects rather than jobs and training.

Still, St. Louis has made progress. We’ve overcome the “corporate constipation” that one expert criticized back in 2010 and found ways to nurture entrepreneurs. Last year’s merger of five civic groups formed an organization, Greater St. Louis Inc., that can serve as a unifying force for a region that focuses too much on its divisions.

I’m not taking credit for that progress, but I have enjoyed the opportunity to call attention to problems, suggest solutions and praise positive steps. A life in journalism can feel like a life spent on the sidelines, always watching the game but never able to participate. At least as a columnist I can criticize or encourage the players, and sometimes suggest that the rules of the game are unfair.

This is my last column as a full-time journalist, although I intend to continue contributing semi-regular columns to the Post-Dispatch business page. As I close out a long career I feel nostalgic, fortunate and proud but mostly grateful.

I’m grateful to the editors who took a chance on a green young reporter years ago, who gave me the freedom to grow and develop as a columnist, who caught my mistakes and fixed my clumsy prose.

I’m grateful to the sources who helped me sound smart and the colleagues who make the newsroom a workplace unlike any other. It’s been a crazy, unpredictable, sometimes maddening but ultimately exhilarating place to spend a working lifetime.

Most of all, I’m grateful to the readers who have called, emailed, encouraged and argued all these years. For you, this is so long but not farewell. There are still plenty of windmills out there waiting to be attacked.

