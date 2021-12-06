Nicklaus: The economy is booming. Why are Americans so glum?

Objectively, the U.S. economy is performing as well as at any time in the last 20 years, but for some reason the public isn’t feeling it.
Gross domestic product is growing at well above its long-term pace. Unemployment is 4.2%, close to what most economists consider full employment. Wages are rising, corporate profits are soaring and the stock market is up 20% this year.
Moreover, most forecasters think the good times will last. Wells Fargo strategists expect GDP to grow 4.5% next year, well ahead of the 2.3% average growth between 2010 and 2019.
“Not only are we above the pre-pandemic peak but under our current forecast we expect it to pass the pre-pandemic trend line very soon,” James Bullard, president of the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank, said in a speech Friday. “That would mean the U.S. economy is doing better than we would have done if there had been no pandemic at all.”
Yet all that good news can’t shake the nation out of a pessimistic mood. The University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment index has fallen 24% since April, even as more people find jobs at higher wages.
In a recent Washington Post-ABC News poll, just 39% of Americans approved of President Joe Biden’s handling of the economy, down from 52% this spring. Seventy percent of respondents held a negative view of the economy, and 38% said it is in poor condition.
It isn’t, but non-economic factors can influence what people tell pollsters. If they don’t like recent political developments or are worried about COVID-19, they may answer negatively about the economy.
Someone who just paid higher prices at the gas pump also may say things are getting worse. Inflation, running at 6% recently, is a legitimate concern.
“At certain points in the cycle, when confidence is down it seems to be tied to things like higher gas prices,” said Scott Wren, senior global market strategist for Wells Fargo Investment Institute.
“In my experience, what consumers say and what they do are two different things,” he added. “They are concerned about the economy, partly because of inflation, but we still got a strong retail sales number for October.”
The Commerce Department said retail sales rose 1.7% in October, indicating that consumers continue to spend even as they express pessimism.
They certainly have the money. Americans’ savings rate has risen since the coronavirus pandemic began, leaving them with about $2 trillion in extra spending power. Some came from government checks; some they socked away last year when their usual hangouts, such as theaters and sports stadiums, were closed.
Most homeowners should be feeling flush: House values in the past year have risen 13% in metro St. Louis and 18% nationwide. And workers with stock-market exposure in their 401(k) plans have to be feeling good about their nest eggs.
Wren expects corporate earnings, which have fueled the market’s gains, to keep rising at a double-digit clip next year. In the just-completed third quarter, profits for the Standard & Poor’s 500 companies rose 40% compared with a year earlier. More than 80% of companies beat analysts’ estimates.
Some St. Louis companies, including Build-A-Bear Workshop, Caleres and Olin, reported their best results ever. “In short, the footwear consumer is strong, healthy and motivated,” Caleres Chief Executive Diane Sullivan told analysts last month.