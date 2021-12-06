Nicklaus: The economy is booming. Why are Americans so glum?

Objectively, the U.S. economy is performing as well as at any time in the last 20 years, but for some reason the public isn’t feeling it.

Gross domestic product is growing at well above its long-term pace. Unemployment is 4.2%, close to what most economists consider full employment. Wages are rising, corporate profits are soaring and the stock market is up 20% this year.

Moreover, most forecasters think the good times will last. Wells Fargo strategists expect GDP to grow 4.5% next year, well ahead of the 2.3% average growth between 2010 and 2019.

“Not only are we above the pre-pandemic peak but under our current forecast we expect it to pass the pre-pandemic trend line very soon,” James Bullard, president of the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank, said in a speech Friday. “That would mean the U.S. economy is doing better than we would have done if there had been no pandemic at all.”

Yet all that good news can’t shake the nation out of a pessimistic mood. The University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment index has fallen 24% since April, even as more people find jobs at higher wages.