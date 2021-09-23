Nicklaus: Through 75 years and 3 generations, Tacony family legacy endures

Ken Tacony remembers family vacations in the 1950s being as much about business as pleasure. On a drive to Florida, his dad would stop to visit sewing shops that were customers of the family-owned Tacony Corp.
Seventy-five years after it was founded in Nick Tacony's St. Louis basement, the 400-employee company has outgrown that folksy, hands-on approach, but it remains very much a family business. Ken's daughter, Kristi Tacony Humes, took over as chief executive in 2016 and her 16-year-old son earned his first paycheck this summer in Tacony's warehouse.
Tacony, based in Fenton, sells $200 million a year worth of sewing machines, vacuum cleaners, commercial floor-care equipment and related items. When the coronavirus pandemic hit, those turned out to be resilient lines of business.
With face masks in short supply last year, millions of Americans decided to make their own. They got an old sewing machine out of the closet, and if it didn't work they shopped for a new one.
Stores called frantically asking for more of Tacony's Baby Lock machines, which are made in Asia. “We had one of our most successful years,” Ken Tacony recalled. “If we could get product we could sell it.”
Jackman's Fabrics, with stores in Creve Coeur and Fairview Heights, has sold Tacony products for as long as Tacony has been in business. That close relationship proved beneficial during the pandemic, President Amy Jackman said.
“We sold out of machines, but with Tacony close by, we could manage to get more,” Jackman said. “They make a great product, with lots of education behind the product. It's our No.1 brand.”
Demand for sewing products has remained strong, as many mask makers discovered a love for quilting or other crafts. “It's not going away. Demand is still very high and it's outpacing supply,” Humes said.
Vacuum cleaners, which Tacony manufactures in St. James, Missouri, also sold well as people spent more time at home and gained a new appreciation for cleaning. The pandemic had a mixed effect on commercial floor care: Schools and many offices closed, but firms that remained open needed better sanitation.
Tacony's engineers responded by creating a misting device that can be used to sanitize countertops and other surfaces and attaches to its floor-cleaning machines.
Tacony also has dealt with challenges the pandemic brought to all businesses, including snarled supply chains.
A Las Vegas distribution center, which opened in July 2020, helped meet that challenge. With shipping containers in short supply, it's cost-prohibitive to keep product in them and send it on to the Midwest or East Coast by rail. The new warehouse can break down merchandise into smaller loads, and then return containers to the West Coast quickly.
“If we didn't have the new facility, we'd have more supply chain problems,” Humes said. “We happened to be in the right place at the right time with our investment in real estate.”
Tacony has a goal of doubling its sales every decade, through internal growth and acquisitions. Humes, 49, wants to pass on a solid business to the next generation, should Nick Tacony's great-grandchildren be interested.
She tells her kids the same thing her father told her: They don't have to join the company, but a business degree would be good preparation if they want to. “My dad was very good about letting us choose what we'd like to do and go where our passions were,” Humes said. “I've started to give my kids the same instructions. It's low pressure.”
By all accounts, though, her son enjoyed his summer warehouse job. Chances look good that the three-generation Tacony legacy will extend to a fourth.