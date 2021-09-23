Nicklaus: Through 75 years and 3 generations, Tacony family legacy endures

Jackman's Fabrics, with stores in Creve Coeur and Fairview Heights, has sold Tacony products for as long as Tacony has been in business. That close relationship proved beneficial during the pandemic, President Amy Jackman said.

“We sold out of machines, but with Tacony close by, we could manage to get more,” Jackman said. “They make a great product, with lots of education behind the product. It's our No.1 brand.”

Demand for sewing products has remained strong, as many mask makers discovered a love for quilting or other crafts. “It's not going away. Demand is still very high and it's outpacing supply,” Humes said.

Vacuum cleaners, which Tacony manufactures in St. James, Missouri, also sold well as people spent more time at home and gained a new appreciation for cleaning. The pandemic had a mixed effect on commercial floor care: Schools and many offices closed, but firms that remained open needed better sanitation.

Tacony's engineers responded by creating a misting device that can be used to sanitize countertops and other surfaces and attaches to its floor-cleaning machines.

Tacony also has dealt with challenges the pandemic brought to all businesses, including snarled supply chains.