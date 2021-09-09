Nicklaus: U.S. economy proved resilient after 9/11. Will it again?

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Chris Varvares fled the World Trade Center on foot on 9/11, then bought a new Toyota Sequoia in New Jersey and drove back to St. Louis with four colleagues.

Along the way, he was struck by the contrast between the chaos in lower Manhattan and the relatively normal lives people were leading elsewhere. When Varvares, who had been attending a convention in a hotel at the foot of the Twin Towers, got back to his job as an economic forecaster, he came down on the side of optimism.

His forecast assumed that the U.S. would respond effectively and prevent further attacks. There was no way to know if that would happen but if it did, Varvares recalled recently, “It made sense that the cyclical impact would be short-lived and we would bounce back.”

The economy was already weak, and in fact economists would later decide that it was in the middle of an eight-month recession that began in March 2001. The 9/11 attacks, which shut down air travel for three days and closed the stock market for four days, made the recession deeper.