Nicklaus: We're told recession is over. But long recovery still lies ahead

The COVID-19 recession is officially over, but the damage it wrought will remain for a long time.

The National Bureau of Economic Research declared this week that the U.S. economy bottomed out in April of last year. That means the recession was just two months long, the shortest in history.

The downturn's official end, however, doesn't relegate it to the history books. Last year's short, sharp slump continues to affect the economy in ways large and small.

“If you fall a long way, which we did, things are going to be in rough shape for a long time afterward,” said Steven Fazzari, a professor of economics at Washington University.

The pandemic dramatically disrupted the labor market. More than a year into an economic recovery, the U.S. has 6.8 million fewer jobs than it had in February 2020.

Employers report a record number of job openings, but say they're hard to fill.