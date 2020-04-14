No explanation or apology, but St. Louis non-profit finally gets its funds from Facebook

Building Futures finally has more than $20,000 in contributions that Facebook had held up for more than four months.
Frank Lorberbaum, co-founder and executive director, said the money showed up in the St. Louis organization's bank account on Tuesday morning, five days after my column highlighted its problems with Facebook
The money arrived with no explanation, and was even about $200 more than Lorberbaum had been expecting. "Maybe somebody saw your article and pushed them," he said.
Building Futures, a nonprofit workshop that teaches young people how to use construction tools, had raised money through Facebook's Giving Tuesday promotion on Dec. 3. The group was told that the money was sent to the wrong bank in January, but was given no further explanation for the delays since then.
"I am sure they are busy now working on their explanation and apology letter and computing the amount of interest they owe us," Building Futures board member Ron Unterreiner quipped in an email.
Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community.