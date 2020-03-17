Nonprofit Venture Cafe asks for $250,000 to survive virus-related shutdown

Venture Café St. Louis, a nonprofit organization that hosts weekly entrepreneur gatherings, says it needs $250,000 to survive this period of social distancing.

The group moved its gatherings online starting last week in response to concerns about the new coronavirus. On Tuesday, it posted a notice titled "An urgent call to save Venture Café St Louis’ innovation community from closing." It said it will lose about $160,000 in revenue from being unable to rent Innovation Hall, an event space at 4220 Duncan Avenue, for the next three months. The group said nearly all of its operating budget comes from renting the hall and producing events for Mastercard, Express Scripts and other companies.

The group is asking supporters to donate to cover the shortfall. It says it has cut overhead but will fall "drastically short" of covering its costs.

"Without reinvesting in the entrepreneurial community that makes our city thrive," the notice says, "this public health emergency will also lead to a situation where our economy’s engine — the creation of small and medium sized companies — will miss out on opportunities for accelerated learning and serendipity, which leads to partnerships and new ventures."

A message from David Nicklaus Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small. Subscribe today: Just $3 for 3 months!

Weekday updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community.

Sign up try again Error: Please try again later Thanks! *



