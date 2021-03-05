Olin hands new CEO $1 million in stock

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Scott Sutton got a stock award valued at $1 million when he was hired as Olin's chief executive on Sept. 1, bringing his total compensation for 2020 to $1.6 million.

His predecessor, John Fischer, made $8.0 million last year, a 12% increase from 2019. Fischer remains chairman until April 22.

The company's proxy statement, filed this week, discloses that Sutton's salary for 2021 is set at $750,000, with a target bonus of $975,000 and a $6 million target value for stock and options. Most of Olin's stock awards are contingent on meeting three-year goals for earnings and shareholder return.

Fischer's pay for 2020 included $1.15 million in salary, a $448,500 bonus, $3.5 million in stock and $2.7 million worth of options. The bonus paid out at just 30% of its target value because Olin missed its earnings and cash-flow goals.