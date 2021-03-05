Olin hands new CEO $1 million in stock

Scott Sutton got a stock award valued at $1 million when he was hired as Olin's chief executive on Sept. 1, bringing his total compensation for 2020 to $1.6 million.
His predecessor, John Fischer, made $8.0 million last year, a 12% increase from 2019. Fischer remains chairman until April 22.
The company's proxy statement, filed this week, discloses that Sutton's salary for 2021 is set at $750,000, with a target bonus of $975,000 and a $6 million target value for stock and options. Most of Olin's stock awards are contingent on meeting three-year goals for earnings and shareholder return.
Fischer's pay for 2020 included $1.15 million in salary, a $448,500 bonus, $3.5 million in stock and $2.7 million worth of options. The bonus paid out at just 30% of its target value because Olin missed its earnings and cash-flow goals.
Olin froze executives' salaries last year but gave them a special stock award, equal to about 3% of base pay, to offset the effect of the freeze. The company noted that it didn't adjust bonus targets to reflect effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
The hiring-bonus stock award for Sutton, who previously ran minerals producer Prince International, is tied to Olin's stock price. It's worth nothing unless the stock tops $25 for 45 consecutive days, and only hits the $1 million target value if the shares reach $40 by 2023. Olin shares traded at $29.80 Friday morning and have been above $25 for 24 days.
Olin, a Clayton-based chemical and ammunition manufacturer, posted a $969.9 million net loss last year but its share price rose 42%.
Olin calculated that its CEO earned 92 times as much as a typical employee. It said median pay was $105,076 for its 8,325 employees.