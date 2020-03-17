Olin misses targets, but CEO’s pay rises to $7 million

Olin missed its financial targets last year, but bigger stock and options awards pushed Chief Executive John Fischer's pay up 13% to $7.15 million.

Olin disclosed executive pay details in a proxy statement filed March 10. It shows that Fischer's bonus for 2019 was $299,000, just 20% of the target amount, because Olin fell short of financial goals while meeting safety and environmental ones. Fischer's salary rose 8.6% to $1.15 million.

The bulk of his compensation was in stock options valued at $2.9 million and performance shares worth $2.4 million. However, Olin's shares have fallen to less the options' exercise price of $26.26, and the performance shares' final value depends on Olin's results for a three-year period ending in 2021. A similar award that Fischer received in 2016 was originally valued at $1.3 million but ended up worth just $281,000 when it vested last summer.

Fischer's pay also included a $68,576 increase in pension value and perquisites worth $1,104.