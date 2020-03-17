You are the owner of this article.
Olin misses targets, but CEO’s pay rises to $7 million
Olin missed its financial targets last year, but bigger stock and options awards pushed Chief Executive John Fischer's pay up 13% to $7.15 million.

Olin disclosed executive pay details in a proxy statement filed March 10. It shows that Fischer's bonus for 2019 was $299,000, just 20% of the target amount, because Olin fell short of financial goals while meeting safety and environmental ones. Fischer's salary rose 8.6% to $1.15 million.

The bulk of his compensation was in stock options valued at $2.9 million and performance shares worth $2.4 million. However, Olin's shares have fallen to less the options' exercise price of $26.26, and the performance shares' final value depends on Olin's results for a three-year period ending in 2021. A similar award that Fischer received in 2016 was originally valued at $1.3 million but ended up worth just $281,000 when it vested last summer.

Fischer's pay also included a $68,576 increase in  pension value and perquisites worth $1,104.

If Fischer leaves Olin after a takeover, his golden parachute is valued at $13.4 million. That includes $6.8 million in severance, $2.1 million in benefits and $4.4 million in equity awards.

Olin calculates that Fischer earned 67 times much as its median employee, whom it described as a lab technician earning $107,139.

Olin, a chemical and ammunitions manufacturer based in Clayton, posted an $11 million loss for 2019 and its share price fell 15%.

A group of church-affiliated shareholders is asking shareholders to request a report on Olin's efforts to promote firearms safety. Olin's board opposes the shareholder proposal.

