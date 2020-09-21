Pandemic changes merger math for bank bought by Enterprise Financial

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Enterprise Financial Services started acquisition talks with San Diego's Seacoast Commerce Bank 17 months before it sealed a deal in August.

Enterprise ended up paying 12% less than it was willing to offer last year, but giving up more of its own shares, largely because of the damage the coronavirus pandemic did to the banking industry. The banks reported details of their merger negotiations this month in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

After Seacoast put itself up for sale in February 2019, Enterprise said in March that it would be willing to pay between $18.83 and $19.32 a share in cash and stock, or between $176 and $180 million.

At the time, Seacoast had received two higher bids, one from a financial buyer willing to pay $25 a share and one from another bank for $21.29 a share. Seacoast's board rejected all three offers.