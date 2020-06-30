Pandemic knocks Bi-State's credit rating down two notches

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

S&P Global Ratings has lowered the Bi-State Development Agency's bond rating by two notches, citing drops in ridership and sales tax revenue.

S&P said the agency, which operates the St. Louis area's Metro transit system, has been "materially affected" by the COVID-19 pandemic. It said Bi-State is "vulnerable to significant budgetary shortfalls as it navigates the pandemic's effect on the economy and finances during the next few years."

The move lowers the rating on $178 million in debt to AA-minus from AA-plus. S&P also changed its outlook on Bi-State to negative, saying there's "at least a one-in-three likelihood" that it would cut the rating again within six to 12 months.

The AA-minus rating is considered investment grade, and on S&P's ratings scale it denotes a "very strong" ability to make financial commitments.

A message from David Nicklaus Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small. Subscribe today: Just $1 a month

Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.