You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Pandemic knocks Bi-State's credit rating down two notches
0 comments

Pandemic knocks Bi-State's credit rating down two notches

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for three months
Metro warns of delays

Metro buses navigate the lot at the transit station at 14th Street and Clark Avenue downtown on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

S&P Global Ratings has lowered the Bi-State Development Agency's bond rating by two notches, citing drops in ridership and sales tax revenue.

S&P said the agency, which operates the St. Louis area's Metro transit system, has been "materially affected" by the COVID-19 pandemic. It said Bi-State is "vulnerable to significant budgetary shortfalls as it navigates the pandemic's effect on the economy and finances during the next few years."

The move lowers the rating on $178 million in debt to AA-minus from AA-plus. S&P also changed its outlook on Bi-State to negative, saying there's "at least a one-in-three likelihood" that it would cut the rating again within six to 12 months.

The AA-minus rating is considered investment grade, and on S&P's ratings scale it denotes a "very strong" ability to make financial commitments.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports