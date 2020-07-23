Pandemic leads to negative credit outlook for SSM Health

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Moody's revised its credit outlook for SSM Health to negative this week, citing the coronavirus pandemic and competitive challenges in some markets.

The ratings agency affirmed SSM's investment-grade A1 rating, but it said the pandemic would "create a greater hurdle to achieve more stable consolidated financial performance."

Moody's also mentioned challenges in Madison, Wisconsin, where competing health care organizations have teamed up in a partnership. Moody's said it expects that SSM's profit margins "will remain suppressed over the near term" as the organization adapts to competition, copes with the pandemic and opens a new St. Louis University Hospital.

SSM, which operates 23 hospitals and about 300 physician offices and outpatient sites, said in May that the pandemic was taking "a dramatic toll" on its financial health. At the time, it furloughed about 2,000 employees and froze executives' pay.

