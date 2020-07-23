You are the owner of this article.
Pandemic leads to negative credit outlook for SSM Health
Pandemic leads to negative credit outlook for SSM Health

Hospitals coping with coronavirus costs

Intensive-care nurse Micah Toombs walks into the east entrance of SSM Health St. Mary’s hospital to have her temperature taken before her shift begins on April 25. 

(Photo by Rachel Ellis, rellis@post-dispatch.com)

 Rachel Ellis,

Moody's revised its credit outlook for SSM Health to negative this week, citing the coronavirus pandemic and competitive challenges in some markets.

The ratings agency affirmed SSM's investment-grade A1 rating, but it said the pandemic would "create a greater hurdle to achieve more stable consolidated financial performance."

Moody's also mentioned challenges in Madison, Wisconsin, where competing health care organizations have teamed up in a partnership.  Moody's said it expects that SSM's profit margins "will remain suppressed over the near term" as the organization adapts to competition, copes with the pandemic and opens a new St. Louis University Hospital.

SSM, which operates 23 hospitals and about 300 physician offices and outpatient sites, said in May that the pandemic was taking "a dramatic toll" on its financial health. At the time, it furloughed about 2,000 employees and froze executives' pay.

