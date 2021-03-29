Peabody CEO voluntarily gives up bonus

CEO PAY IN A RECESSION: The average St. Louis CEO made roughly $7 million last year. With shareholders and workers suffering through a pandemic-induced recession, David Nicklaus and Jim Gallagher debate how much the big boss's pay should be reduced.

Peabody Chief Executive Glenn Kellow was in line to get a bonus of nearly $300,000 last year, but he voluntarily gave it up.

The coal company, in a proxy statement filed last week, said Kellow agreed to forfeit the payment "recognizing the challenges facing the industry and the company." Peabody lost $1.8 billion last year as the coronavirus pandemic reduced energy demand and coal continued to lose market share to natural gas and renewable energy.

Peabody fell far short of its financial goals, but other executives earned 21.8% of their target bonuses based on safety and sustainability metrics. At that payout level, Kellow's bonus would have been $299,750.

Peabody announced this month that Kellow would step down as CEO as soon as a successor is named, or by August at the latest.