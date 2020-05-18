Peabody falls out of Fortune 500, leaving 8 St. Louis companies on list

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The coal industry's struggles knocked Peabody Energy off this year's Fortune 500, leaving eight St. Louis companies on the list.

Fortune magazine ranks the nation's largest companies by revenue. Peabody's revenue fell 17% in 2019, moving it to 582nd place from 499th a year ago.

The St. Louis area has had between 7 and 10 companies on the list over the past 20 years. While former Fortune 500 stalwarts like Express Scripts and Monsanto have been acquired, companies such as Post Holdings have grown large enough to make the list.

Centene, the St. Louis area's largest public company, climbed to 42nd place on this year's list from 51st a year ago. It should jump higher next year based on its acquisition of WellCare Health Plans in January.