Perficient CEO's pay climbs 16% after strong earnings year
Perficient CEO's pay climbs 16% after strong earnings year

Jeffrey Davis, CEO of Perficient

Jeffrey Davis, CEO of Perficient

Digital consulting firm Perficient rewarded Chief Executive Jeffrey Davis for a strong profit year with an above-target bonus and a 16% increase in total pay.

Davis' compensation for 2019 totaled $5.97 million, Perficient reports in a proxy statement filed Wednesday. The Town and Country company's earnings per share grew 58% last year, and its share price more than doubled.

Davis' salary rose slightly to $625,000, and his $1.9 million bonus was 150% of the target level. He also received $3.4 million worth of stock, plus $41,209 of life and disability insurance premiums.

Davis earned 61 times as much as the median Perficient employee. Median pay for the company's 3,000 workers was $98,094.

Sports