Perficient CEO's pay climbs 16% after strong earnings year

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Digital consulting firm Perficient rewarded Chief Executive Jeffrey Davis for a strong profit year with an above-target bonus and a 16% increase in total pay.

Davis' compensation for 2019 totaled $5.97 million, Perficient reports in a proxy statement filed Wednesday. The Town and Country company's earnings per share grew 58% last year, and its share price more than doubled.

Davis' salary rose slightly to $625,000, and his $1.9 million bonus was 150% of the target level. He also received $3.4 million worth of stock, plus $41,209 of life and disability insurance premiums.

Davis earned 61 times as much as the median Perficient employee. Median pay for the company's 3,000 workers was $98,094.

Here's what St. Louis CEOs earned in 2018:

A message from David Nicklaus Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small. Subscribe today: Just $3 for 3 months!

Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.