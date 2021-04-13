 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Perficient CEO's pay falls 6.6% in down year for earnings.
0 comments

Perficient CEO's pay falls 6.6% in down year for earnings.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Jeffrey Davis, CEO of Perficient

Jeffrey Davis, CEO of Perficient

 davidjstudios photography

Perficient Chief Executive Jeffrey Davis earned $5.6 million last year, a drop of 6.6% even after he received an above-target bonus.

Davis' compensation, disclosed in a proxy statement filed Tuesday, included a salary of $646,311, bonus of $1.6 million and stock worth $3.2 million. The bonus was 126% of his target, which was based on earnings.

Perficient's earnings per share fell 19% but the company said "adjusted" earnings, excluding acquisition costs and a loss on debt repayment, rose 21%. The bonus target was based on adjusted earnings.

Perficient, a technology consulting firm based in Town and Country, saw its share price rise 3% last year.

Davis earned 56 times as much as the median Perficient employee. Median pay was $99,429 for the company's 4,142 workers.

Here's what St. Louis CEOs earned in 2019:

Loading...
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Bottom Line: St. Louis gets $500 million in stimulus, but must spend it wisely

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports