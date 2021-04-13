Perficient CEO's pay falls 6.6% in down year for earnings.

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Perficient Chief Executive Jeffrey Davis earned $5.6 million last year, a drop of 6.6% even after he received an above-target bonus.

Davis' compensation, disclosed in a proxy statement filed Tuesday, included a salary of $646,311, bonus of $1.6 million and stock worth $3.2 million. The bonus was 126% of his target, which was based on earnings.

Perficient's earnings per share fell 19% but the company said "adjusted" earnings, excluding acquisition costs and a loss on debt repayment, rose 21%. The bonus target was based on adjusted earnings.

Perficient, a technology consulting firm based in Town and Country, saw its share price rise 3% last year.

Davis earned 56 times as much as the median Perficient employee. Median pay was $99,429 for the company's 4,142 workers.

Here's what St. Louis CEOs earned in 2019:

