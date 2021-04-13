Perficient CEO's pay falls 6.6% in down year for earnings.

David Nicklaus
David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Perficient Chief Executive Jeffrey Davis earned $5.6 million last year, a drop of 6.6% even after he received an above-target bonus.
Davis' compensation, disclosed in a proxy statement filed Tuesday, included a salary of $646,311, bonus of $1.6 million and stock worth $3.2 million. The bonus was 126% of his target, which was based on earnings.
Perficient's earnings per share fell 19% but the company said "adjusted" earnings, excluding acquisition costs and a loss on debt repayment, rose 21%. The bonus target was based on adjusted earnings.
Perficient, a technology consulting firm based in Town and Country, saw its share price rise 3% last year.
Davis earned 56 times as much as the median Perficient employee. Median pay was $99,429 for the company's 4,142 workers.
Here's what St. Louis CEOs earned in 2019:
