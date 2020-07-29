Perficient names its first woman director

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Perficient, which drew criticism this spring for having an all-male board, has named its first woman director.

The technology consulting firm added Nancy Pechloff to itsboard on Wednesday. She is a former senior managing director and head of the St. Louis office for Protiviti, a global consulting firm owned by Robert Half International.

Perficient, which is based in Town and Country, was criticized this year by proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services for a "lack of gender diversity on the board."

Following ISS' recommendation, a majority of Perficient shareholders voted against Brian Matthews, head of the board's nominating committee, at the company's May 20 annual meeting. Matthews offered his resignation but the board did not accept it; the company later said it was committed to adding a woman director within the next year.

A Post-Dispatch analysis in June determined that women hold 23% of board seats at St. Louis based public companies, up from 13% in 2014 and 8% in 2008.

A message from David Nicklaus Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small. Subscribe today: Just $1 a month

Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.